Amazon Prime Day 2023: Fashion Deals Under $50 From Levi's, New Balance, The Drop & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here, and there are some insane fashion deals that you simply cannot miss out on. Whether you're revamping your summer wardrobe or looking for closet staples to shop from your favorite brands, Amazon has everything you need to elevate your fashion game on a budget.
Some of our favorite on-sale fashion finds include this gorgeous boho maxi dress that's on sale for under $40, along with these timeless Levi's 501 Original Shorts. But, that's just where the deals are getting started! There are so many other amazing clothing and accessory essentials currently on sale from the best brands, like New Balance, The Drop, Cupshe and more.
Ready to get to shopping? Scroll below to check out all the Amazon Prime Day fashion finds we're loving.
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fashion Deals:
Sell Out Risk: CUPSHE Women's One-Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V-Neck, $21 (originally $49)
Rare Deal: Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts including Plus, $36 (originally $60)
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts (Also Available in Plus)
Can't go wrong with a classic pair of denim shorts, especially when they're Levi's. Plus, you can snag a pair for $36 today!
Eomenie Women's One-Piece Tummy-Control Cutout High Waisted Swimsuit
More than 3,000 customers bought this one-piece in the past month alone. With its sexy cutout and adjustable tie back, it's easy to see why. This suit comes in 30 colors and patterns, and sizes X-Small through 22 Plus. Now that it's on sale for $35, what are you waiting for?
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Long Maxi Dress
This strapless maxi dress is chic, flattering and comes in several colors. Sizes range from X-small to XX-large. Today, you can add this cute dress to your closet for $39.
The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
Slip into these casual and cute slide sandals from The Drop all summer long. It's the perfect time to buy them on sale in more than one color.
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit from Cupshe is currently on sale for just $28. It has over 15,000 glowing reviews, and shoppers love the flattering and comfortable look for the summer.
Victoria's Secret Lightly Lined Wireless T Shirt Bra
This Victoria's Secret t-shirt bra will be your go-to undergarment. It's soft, comfortable and smoothing. It's available in sizes 32A to 38DDD.
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
We love everything about this tiered maxi dress from The Drop. The look comes in so many vibrant colors, available in sizes XX-small to 5X.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Everyone's wardrobe needs a comfortable and luxe-looking blazer that will not break the bank. Now is the perfect time to shop this long blazer from The Drop. The highly-rated look is on sale for just $52.
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
These New Balance trainers have an adorable retro feel that is so on-trend right now. The light blue detailing will pair nicely with any casual summer outfit.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These trendy and flattering straight ankle jeans from Levi's are a must-have. You can dress them up with heels and a bodysuit or go more casual with a t-shirt and your favorite pair of sneakers.
KIRUNDO Women's Casual Short Sleeve Mini Dress with Belt
This ruffled wrap dress is totally perfect for the summer. You can wear the look with heels or sandals, and complete the adorable outfit with your favorite jewelry. Get it on sale for just $28 right now.
Want more Prime Day Fashion inspo? See what Alix Earle added to her Amazon cart!