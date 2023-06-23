Kylie Jenner Trolls Daughter Stormi for Not Giving Her Enough Privacy

Kylie Jenner posted a hilarious TikTok video with her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with a viral sound from White Lotus, poking fun at having no privacy as a mom.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jun 23, 2023 10:25 PMTags
Watch: Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Home

Rise and shine, Kylie Jenner! Stormi Webster wants your attention.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a relatable TikTok video, poking fun at how little privacy she has at this stage of being a mom. In the funny clip, Kylie and Stormi are in a car while mouthing the words to a sound from season one of White Lotus. In the scene, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) is questioning her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady) about who she is really texting while on vacation in Maui. 

"What are you doing," Stormi lip-synced in the 20-second clip, before the camera cut to Kylie, on her phone as she replied, "Texting." 

"Texting who?" the 5-year-old asked, to which the 25-year-old answered, "My sister. Is there a problem?"

"I don't know," responded Stormi, who had her arms crossed and was giving majorly adorable attitude. "Is there?"

Kylie captioned the June 23 video, "When ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy. #momlife."

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

All jokes aside, the mother-daughter duo is as tight as can be and Stormi is a frequent flyer on the Kardashians star's TikTok page. Back in April, Kylie posted an adorable video of herself and Stormi in green outfits smiling at one another and rubbing their noses together before Kylie engulfed her daughter in kisses.

The TikTok sound was of mom Kris Jenner from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying in a confessional, "It gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi. I've never seen anything like it."

She wrote underneath the clip, "My favorite girl."

TikTok

And when it comes to life lessons for her favorite girl, Kylie—who also shares son Aire, 16 months, with Travis Scottrecently opened up about how her view on beauty has changed since becoming a mother.

"It's made me love myself more," she said during an April interview with Homme Girls. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Kylie also hopes to instill this in her mini-me: "That she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself."

In the mood to see more of Kylie and Stormi's cutest moments? Then keep scrolling...

Instagram
Mother's Day Bliss

Kylie and Stormi showed their matching stripes in twinning rainbow bikinis on Mother's Day 2021. "I love being your mommy," Kylie captioned the sweet tribute on May 9. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2020

Kylie and Stormi were twinning in red for Christmas 2020, as the family canceled their annual holiday party for the first time in 42 years.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry Christmas!

and Happy Holidays!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Forever Friends

Alongside this photo, Kylie Jenner penned, "i got u forever."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi was Kylie's total mini-me in this picture from December 2020.

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helper

Kylie shared on Instagram, "we're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection".

Instagram
A Kiss For Stormi

In this Nov. 2020 picture, Kylie leaned in to give her daughter a kiss.

Instagram
Inseparable

Kylie and Stormi looked like best friends in this photo from Nov. 2020.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Happy Halloween

Kylie wrote on Instagram, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Silly Faces

In matching pajamas, Kylie and daughter Stormi made silly faces after baking cookies.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Spooky Season

The mother-daughter duo was clearly enjoying spooky season.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Another One

Another sweet snap of Kylie and Stormi in their matching fall-themed PJs.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cute Cooking

Kylie and Stormi couldn't be cuter as they finished up their Halloween baking video.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

