Kylie Jenner Trolls Daughter Stormi for Not Giving Her Enough Privacy

Watch : Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Home

Rise and shine, Kylie Jenner! Stormi Webster wants your attention.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a relatable TikTok video, poking fun at how little privacy she has at this stage of being a mom. In the funny clip, Kylie and Stormi are in a car while mouthing the words to a sound from season one of White Lotus. In the scene, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) is questioning her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady) about who she is really texting while on vacation in Maui.

"What are you doing," Stormi lip-synced in the 20-second clip, before the camera cut to Kylie, on her phone as she replied, "Texting."

"Texting who?" the 5-year-old asked, to which the 25-year-old answered, "My sister. Is there a problem?"

"I don't know," responded Stormi, who had her arms crossed and was giving majorly adorable attitude. "Is there?"

Kylie captioned the June 23 video, "When ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy. #momlife."