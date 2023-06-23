Kylie Jenner Trolls Daughter Stormi for Not Giving Her Enough Privacy

Rise and shine, Kylie Jenner! Stormi Webster wants your attention.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a relatable TikTok video, poking fun at how little privacy she has at this stage of being a mom. In the funny clip, Kylie and Stormi are in a car while mouthing the words to a sound from season one of White Lotus. In the scene, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) is questioning her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady) about who she is really texting while on vacation in Maui.
"What are you doing," Stormi lip-synced in the 20-second clip, before the camera cut to Kylie, on her phone as she replied, "Texting."
"Texting who?" the 5-year-old asked, to which the 25-year-old answered, "My sister. Is there a problem?"
"I don't know," responded Stormi, who had her arms crossed and was giving majorly adorable attitude. "Is there?"
Kylie captioned the June 23 video, "When ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy. #momlife."
All jokes aside, the mother-daughter duo is as tight as can be and Stormi is a frequent flyer on the Kardashians star's TikTok page. Back in April, Kylie posted an adorable video of herself and Stormi in green outfits smiling at one another and rubbing their noses together before Kylie engulfed her daughter in kisses.
The TikTok sound was of mom Kris Jenner from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying in a confessional, "It gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi. I've never seen anything like it."
She wrote underneath the clip, "My favorite girl."
And when it comes to life lessons for her favorite girl, Kylie—who also shares son Aire, 16 months, with Travis Scott—recently opened up about how her view on beauty has changed since becoming a mother.
"It's made me love myself more," she said during an April interview with Homme Girls. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Kylie also hopes to instill this in her mini-me: "That she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself."
