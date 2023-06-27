The Big D Shocker: See a New Divorcée Make a Surprise Entrance on the Dating Show

Watch : New Divorcee Shocks The Big D Cast With Surprise Entrance

Get ready for a big shocker on The Big D.

A new divorcée joins the group of six exes looking for a second chance at love in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the USA dating series' June 28 episode.

Enter Angelique—a newly single hopeful on the hunt for Mr. Right eight months after her divorce. Upon her surprise arrival to the house in Costa Rica where the three former couples are staying, suitor David is immediately smitten.

"Angelique walks in and right away I'm drawn in," he admits in the preview, "I'm very attracted to her."

The only hangup? His ex-wife Gillian is also part of the dating experiment.

"I'm trying not to be too obvious about it," he explains in a confessional, "because I want to be respectful to my ex because she is right there burning a hole in the side of my head I'm sure."

After greeting her excited housemates, Angelique enthusiastically declares to everyone, "I'm very single."