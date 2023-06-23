See Landon Barker's Mom Shanna Moakler Finally Meet Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio in Person

Hello there, Charli D'Amelio.
Landon Barker was finally able to introduce the TikTok star girlfriend to his mom, former pageant queen Shanna Moakler, when he recently opened up for dad Travis Barker and the rest of Blink-182. As seen in a photo shared by Shanna June 17, Landon was all smiles as he struck a pose between Charli—who was clad in a glitzy dress with a backstage pass around her neck—and his mother.
"@charlidamelio was so nice meeting you in person," Shanna—who is also mom to daughters Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24—wrote on her Instagram Story. "you're so beautiful."
Landon and Charli, both 19, began dating last summer after her older sister Dixie D'Amelio set them up. They took their romance to the next level in July, when Charli introduced her parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio to the musician.
The couple's latest family night out came just a day after Kourtney Kardashian announced that she and Travis are expecting their first baby together. During Blink-182's June 16 concert in Los Angeles, the Kardashians star held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video.
The baby will join Landon and his sisters, as well as Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, who the Poosh founder shares with ex Scott Disick.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
And the feeling is mutual for Landon. "She's amazing," he told E! News' Daily Pop last year. "I love Kourt so much."
Adding that his dad—who married Kourtney in May 2022—is also "super happy," Landon remarked, "I love expanding the family."
As for Shanna? The 48-year-old recently said she's "very excited" for Travis and Kourtney. She added in the comments section of a June 17 Instagram post, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."
To see more photos of their blended family, keep reading.