See Landon Barker's Mom Shanna Moakler Finally Meet Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio in Person

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

Hello there, Charli D'Amelio.

Landon Barker was finally able to introduce the TikTok star girlfriend to his mom, former pageant queen Shanna Moakler, when he recently opened up for dad Travis Barker and the rest of Blink-182. As seen in a photo shared by Shanna June 17, Landon was all smiles as he struck a pose between Charli—who was clad in a glitzy dress with a backstage pass around her neck—and his mother.

"@charlidamelio was so nice meeting you in person," Shanna—who is also mom to daughters Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24—wrote on her Instagram Story. "you're so beautiful."

Landon and Charli, both 19, began dating last summer after her older sister Dixie D'Amelio set them up. They took their romance to the next level in July, when Charli introduced her parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio to the musician.

The couple's latest family night out came just a day after Kourtney Kardashian announced that she and Travis are expecting their first baby together. During Blink-182's June 16 concert in Los Angeles, the Kardashians star held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video.