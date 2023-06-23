See Landon Barker's Mom Shanna Moakler Finally Meet Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio in Person

Landon Barker was cheered on by girlfriend Charli D'Amelio and mom Shanna Moakler when he recently opened for Blink-182. See the sweet family photo.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 23, 2023 9:14 PMTags
Travis BarkerCeleb KidsCouplesShanna MoaklerCelebritiesInfluencerTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

Hello there, Charli D'Amelio.

Landon Barker was finally able to introduce the TikTok star girlfriend to his mom, former pageant queen Shanna Moakler, when he recently opened up for dad Travis Barker and the rest of Blink-182. As seen in a photo shared by Shanna June 17, Landon was all smiles as he struck a pose between Charli—who was clad in a glitzy dress with a backstage pass around her neck—and his mother.

"@charlidamelio was so nice meeting you in person," Shanna—who is also mom to daughters Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24—wrote on her Instagram Story. "you're so beautiful."

Landon and Charli, both 19, began dating last summer after her older sister Dixie D'Amelio set them up. They took their romance to the next level in July, when Charli introduced her parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio to the musician. 

The couple's latest family night out came just a day after Kourtney Kardashian announced that she and Travis are expecting their first baby together. During Blink-182's June 16 concert in Los Angeles, the Kardashians star held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant," which also served as a nod to the pop-punk band's "All the Small Things" music video.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The baby will join Landon and his sisters, as well as Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, who the Poosh founder shares with ex Scott Disick.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Sub Explorer Shahzada Dawood Previously Survived Plane Plunge

2

Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty

3

Former Sub Passenger Says Waiver Mentions Death 3 Times on First Page

And the feeling is mutual for Landon. "She's amazing," he told E! News' Daily Pop last year. "I love Kourt so much."

Adding that his dad—who married Kourtney in May 2022—is also "super happy," Landon remarked, "I love expanding the family."

As for Shanna? The 48-year-old recently said she's "very excited" for Travis and Kourtney. She added in the comments section of a June 17 Instagram post, "hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world." 

To see more photos of their blended family, keep reading.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Sub Explorer Shahzada Dawood Previously Survived Plane Plunge

2

Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty

3

Former Sub Passenger Says Waiver Mentions Death 3 Times on First Page

4

Chris Martin Serenading Dakota Johnson Will Change Your Universe

5

Collin Gosselin Expresses "Gratitude" to Dad Jon Amid New Chapter