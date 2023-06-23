Get Glowing Skin and Save 48% On These Top-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want to have glowing skin, but it isn't always easy to figure out which beauty products are the best for your personal routine. It can take a lot of trial and error, buying and trying new products. The smartest way to try new products is looking for deals and discounts.

Don't miss this chance to save 48% on two top-selling products from Peter Thomas Roth. Get your glow on with the Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Vitamin C Bright and Plump Moisturizer, which is great for everyday use. Once or twice a day, apply the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask to exfoliate your skin. This duo is an unbeatable combination for anyone who wants to get rid of a dull, uneven complexion.

If you want radiant, hydrated, smooth skin, this kit is your next step toward that goal.