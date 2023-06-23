Get Glowing Skin and Save 48% On These Top-Selling Peter Thomas Roth Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want to have glowing skin, but it isn't always easy to figure out which beauty products are the best for your personal routine. It can take a lot of trial and error, buying and trying new products. The smartest way to try new products is looking for deals and discounts.
Don't miss this chance to save 48% on two top-selling products from Peter Thomas Roth. Get your glow on with the Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Vitamin C Bright and Plump Moisturizer, which is great for everyday use. Once or twice a day, apply the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask to exfoliate your skin. This duo is an unbeatable combination for anyone who wants to get rid of a dull, uneven complexion.
If you want radiant, hydrated, smooth skin, this kit is your next step toward that goal.
Peter Thomas Roth Glow Getters Kit
Apply this moisturizer to your face after cleansing and before sunscreen. To use the mask, apply a thin layer to clean skin and massage it in circular motions with wet fingertips. Leave it on for three to seven minutes depending on your skin's sensitivity. The brand recommends using once to twice a week, but do what works best for your skin.
If you need information before you shop, check out these reviews on the products in the set.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Reviews
"One of my favorite facial products. My skin is GORGEOUS after using this. The smell is wonderful and the enzymes are powerful. I've recommended to numerous friends who also use it faithfully now," a shopper gushed.
Another shared, "The enzymes really work well to remove dead skin and impurities that clog facial pores. After you rinse the mask off, your skin will feel squeaky clean!"
Someone raved, "This mask is absolutely wonderful! My skin feels like velvet after I use it, and that's saying a lot."
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Bright Moisturizer Reviews
"I am very impressed with this moisturizer. It smoothed my skin's imperfections and leaves my skin bright and 'glowy.' I have been asked by several people what I am using as my skin looks so good," a shopper shared.
A reviewer explained, "I have used this for three days now, morning and night and I am so shocked at the results already. My skin looks so much better, although it already looked good having used the retinol nighttime serum for years. My face is glowing, everything is tightening up, and the few wrinkles I have are disappearing. I can only imagine what the long term results will be! Thank you Peter for all that you do for us and thank you QVC for everything!"
"Skeptical about a cream that plumps but to my pleasant surprise, I really see a difference! Fine line filled and brighter more youthful glow to my face after only 1 week. Hooray for Peter Thomas Roth's products. Finally a product that does what it claims to do," someone wrote.
