Wild 'N Out Star Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the death of Wild N' Out star Ms. Jacky Oh! have been made public.
The performer, who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show, was found unresponsive May 31 in a Miami hotel room and pronounced dead at a hospital, a rep for the city's police department told E! News at the time. She was 33.
Now, her autopsy report obtained by TMZ and Page Six states her cause of death as complications from a cosmetic surgery. The manner of death was listed as an accident.
Jacky, real name Jacklyn Smith, had a "gluteal augmentation procedure" one day before her death, during which she had a liposuction and transferred fat to her butt, per the report.
She was prescribed the antibiotic cliprofloxacin, the painkiller oxycodone and generic Zofran ondansetron, which prevents nausea and vomiting. However, she allegedly had a headache and pain and was advised to take ibuprofen instead of ondansetron.
The TV personality, model and influencer was with her aunt on the night of May 31 when she felt her head "burning" and had "difficulty speaking," per the report obtained by Page Six.
Her aunt called 911, but Jacky was unresponsive when authorities arrived, later dying in the hospital around 11 p.m. She was determined to have brain swelling and bleeding of her skin near her torso, per TMZ.
Jacky was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area by her single father and is a graduate of the University of California, Berkley, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jacky joined Wild 'N Out in season six in 2014.
The star is survived by her partner and Wild 'N Out costar DC Young Fly and their children Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 14 months.
"I do a lot," Jacky wrote in a Mother's Day post on Instagram two weeks before her death, "but being a mommy is my favorite."
In her post, which included a pic of herself with her kids, she added, "God chose me 3X I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother's Day mommys."
About a week following her death, DC Young Fly shared a tribute to Jacky on his Instagram.
"I wasn't in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I'm reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner," he wrote. "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!"
The 31-year-old vowed he "will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!" He added, "U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it's true) LOVE YOU FOREVER."
The BET Media Group also paid its respects to Jacky following her death. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," the company said in a statement posted on Wild N' Out's social media pages June 1. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."
Jacky was honored at a memorial service in Atlanta June 10. According to the Los Angeles Times, DC Young Fly gave a eulogy, during which he looked down at his partner's casket and said, "I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man."
He later shared on Instagram images from the memorial, which included horses pulling a white carriage and doves being released into the sky.
"Sent you off the right way mama," DC captioned the video. "Love u forever."
He and collaborators Chico Bean and Karlous Miller also dedicated their June 20 Netflix comedy special 85 South Ghetto Legends to Jacky. At the end of the program, a photo showing her with her family is shown and a tribute reads, "In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn 'Jacky Oh' Smith."