Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Shop the Best On-Sale Yankee Candles With 41,300+ 5-Star Reviews

From Sicilian Lemon to Tangerine & Vanilla, these Yankee Candle scents are perfect for the warmer weather.

By Ella Chakarian Jun 24, 2023
E-Comm: amazon candle dealsWestend61/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

You might associate candles with the coziness of the fall and winter seasons, but there are some scents that perfectly capture the fun and breezy essence of summer. Just because the weather is warmer doesn't mean you shouldn't adorn your home with delectably scented candles.

If you're looking for the perfect summer candle scents, look no further than this early Amazon Prime Day deal from Yankee Candles. From Sicilian Lemon to Sage & Citrus and more, these candles evoke the easy-breezy vibe that summer is all about. The best part? A ton of scents are currently on sale for up to 46% off on Amazon.

Shoppers are totally obsessed with the Yankee Candles, too. The candles have over 41,300 glowing ratings, and one reviewer even says that they have "a special smell that is unique" and "not just ordinary."

Another shopper gushes, "This smell is awesome! And it last a good amount of time. Perfect for a gift idea for the one that loves candles."

If you want to shop the best summer scents from Yankee Candles while they're on sale at unbeatable prices, just scroll below.

Yankee Candle Sicilian Lemon Scented

These on-sale Yankee Candles have thousands of rave reviews for how good they smell. One Amazon shopper who purchased the Sicilian Lemon scent writes, "It is a lovely, gently-scented mix - lighter than some of the other scents. I find it more effective in individual rooms than to scent the house. It has a sweet lemony smell as opposed to the "lemon-fresh" kind of scent in cleaning products. Very subtle."

 

