Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is welcoming a new CEO to stand under the Savage X Fenty umbrella.
The singer, who has been the Chief Executive Officer of the lingerie company since she founded it in 2018, will step down from the role June 26, according to Vogue Business June 23. Rihanna appointed Hillary Super, who was the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take over her position.
Despite the change, the 35-year-old still has business on the brain and will remain in a leadership role as executive chair.
"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in a statement obtained by Vogue Business. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."
Sharing her excitement for the future of her brand, the Grammy winner added, "I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO—she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."
Hillary—who also held leadership positions at American Eagle, Guess, Old Navy and gap—echoed Rihanna's sentiments.
Sharing in a statement of her own to Vogue Business, she noted, "I'm thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring."
The change in leadership comes a month after Rihanna celebrated the fifth anniversary of Savage X Fenty. The "Umbrella" artist, who is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky, bared her bump in a sultry photoshoot to mark the milestone.
RiRi dressed in a black bralette and boxers from the label, paired with black heels and a sleek hairstyle with bangs. She posed in an office set—printer and filing cabinets included—and thew paper around as she posed for the camera.
Rihanna cheekily captioned the May 11 Instagram, "it's giving…call HR!!"
Along with Savage X Fenty, Rihanna launched her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty in 2017 and continues to serve as CEO. The brand is worth $2 billion, Forbes estimated in August 2021.