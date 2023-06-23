Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, Takes on New Role

Watch : Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is welcoming a new CEO to stand under the Savage X Fenty umbrella.

The singer, who has been the Chief Executive Officer of the lingerie company since she founded it in 2018, will step down from the role June 26, according to Vogue Business June 23. Rihanna appointed Hillary Super, who was the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take over her position.

Despite the change, the 35-year-old still has business on the brain and will remain in a leadership role as executive chair.

"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in a statement obtained by Vogue Business. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

Sharing her excitement for the future of her brand, the Grammy winner added, "I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO—she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."