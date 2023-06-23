Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Reality TV Return Amid Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce

After Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce in May, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared she's "making moves" post-split. See why fans think a new reality show is in her future.

Watch: Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

It looks like Kim Zolciak won't be tardy for getting on with her life.

Just a month after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and estranged husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, she teased fans with a potential return to reality TV.

On June 22, Kim shared a photo with veteran reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden on Instagram. "One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you!" the 45-year-old wrote, adding, "Making moves."

In the pic, she and Troy—who has worked on hits like The Simple Life, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Challenge and Bad Girls Club—flashed smiles while hugging during a dinner.

Troy also shared the photo to social media with the caption, "Finally reunited. I love you sweet, beautiful woman."

While it's unclear if Kim is actually in talks for a new show, fans won't have to wait long to see her return to Bravo. 11 years after she left RHOA, she is set to make a cameo on the current 15th season alongside Shereé Whitfield and series alums Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow.

As for whether she'll discuss her split from Kroy on camera? Well…so far, she's been cryptic about it on social media.  "After getting what you manifested," she posted on Instagram Stories June 23, "ask for discipline to keep it and wisdom to multiply it."

Kim filed for divorce on May 8 citing that her and Kroy's marriage had become "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," according to the docs obtained by E! News. In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

However, Kroy filed his own request for sole legal and physical custody, according to additional documents obtained by E! News May 9.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Keep reading for a full timeline of the former couple's increasingly messy divorce.

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m.

