Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Reality TV Return Amid Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

It looks like Kim Zolciak won't be tardy for getting on with her life.

Just a month after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and estranged husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, she teased fans with a potential return to reality TV.

On June 22, Kim shared a photo with veteran reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden on Instagram. "One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you!" the 45-year-old wrote, adding, "Making moves."

In the pic, she and Troy—who has worked on hits like The Simple Life, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Challenge and Bad Girls Club—flashed smiles while hugging during a dinner.

Troy also shared the photo to social media with the caption, "Finally reunited. I love you sweet, beautiful woman."

While it's unclear if Kim is actually in talks for a new show, fans won't have to wait long to see her return to Bravo. 11 years after she left RHOA, she is set to make a cameo on the current 15th season alongside Shereé Whitfield and series alums Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow.