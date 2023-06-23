How And Just Like That... Season 2 Honored Late Willie Garson's Character

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Stanford Blatch lives on in the Sex and the City universe.

More than a year after Willie Garson's death, the show's sequel series And Just Like That... paid tribute to his character in the season two premiere on June 22.

The nod happened after Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is complimented on a "stunning kimono" she's wearing.

"Oh, thank you," she replied. "My friend Stanford sent it to me from Japan."

Garson, who died in September 2021 at age 57, had reprised his role of Carrie's BFF Stanford in the first season of And Just Like That... The fourth episode, which was released three months after the actor's death, was dedicated "in memory of our beloved Willie Garson."

On the show, it was stated that Stanford, a talent agent had moved to Japan to focus on one of his clients, a 17-year-old TikTok star. It was also revealed that he had asked his husband Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, for a divorce.