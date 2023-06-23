How And Just Like That... Season 2 Honored Late Willie Garson's Character

Stanford Blatch lives on in the Sex and the City universe.
More than a year after Willie Garson's death, the show's sequel series And Just Like That... paid tribute to his character in the season two premiere on June 22.
The nod happened after Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is complimented on a "stunning kimono" she's wearing.
"Oh, thank you," she replied. "My friend Stanford sent it to me from Japan."
Garson, who died in September 2021 at age 57, had reprised his role of Carrie's BFF Stanford in the first season of And Just Like That... The fourth episode, which was released three months after the actor's death, was dedicated "in memory of our beloved Willie Garson."
On the show, it was stated that Stanford, a talent agent had moved to Japan to focus on one of his clients, a 17-year-old TikTok star. It was also revealed that he had asked his husband Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, for a divorce.
After Garson's passing, Cantone noted the series would continue to honor his legacy.
"We miss him terribly. We really do," he told E! News in February. "He's definitely talked about in the next season. We keep him alive. I miss him a lot."
Later that month, Cantone and more And Just Like That... stars shared tributes to Garson on what would have been his 59th birthday.
"Happy Birthday my Big Screen Husband #williegarson," the actor wrote on Instagram. "You are missed and loved in so many ways. An incredible partner, father and friend. You are in my heart and mind through all of it."
Meanwhile, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, wrote on her page. ""Today is Willie's Birthday. I celebrate all that he has left behind. His incredibly kind and whip smart son @nathen_garson and so many friends with wonderful memories. We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts. I can only imagine how Nathen and the rest of the family are coping."
And Cynthia Nixon, who portrays Miranda Hobbes, wrote in her tribute, "Dear Willie, I am thinking of you today on your birthday. I miss you. I miss your sweetness, your snarky sense of humor and and your sublime talent. I miss you when we are shooting. I miss you when not. We are so lucky to have known you but just wish so much you were still here."