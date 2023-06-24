Shop J.Crew’s Extra 50% Off Sale and Get a $100 Skirt for $16, a $230 Pair of Heels for $28, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to do some online shopping this weekend? J.Crew's sale section is the place to be right now for all your summer wardrobe needs.
The entire sale section is on an additional sale for 50% off, and, better yet, J.Crew is also offering 60% off on select sale items. You've got deals on top of deals. That means, there are a ton of great pieces discounted for up to 80-90% off their original price. Don't forget to use the code SHOPSALE at checkout.
We've selected some of the best deals to show you just how great this sale is. You can never have too many tops, and you can grab a $10 graphic tee or a $20 linen shirt that are perfect for the hot summer weather. They've got a great selection of accessories like hats, earrings, and sunglasses. You can even get a $230 pair of strappy heels that'll work with any outfit for only $28! How can you say no? You also have options for cute swimsuits, pants, dresses, and skirts.
But you have to hurry because these items are selling fast. Read on to see what J.Crew's sale has to offer.
Afternoon Linen Dress in Berry Floral
This colorful linen dress is perfect for brunch with the besties or a nice family picnic. The smocked neckline and puff sleeves are super cute, and the loose fit and linen fabric are great for a hot day out.
Classic-fit Nantucket Graphic T-shirt in Linen
This lightweight graphic tee is the perfect shirt for a warm summer day with its "breathable linen" and cute, summer-y design.
Acetate Charm Earrings
These earrings are just the cutest summer accessory. The nautical design is sure to add some flair to your outfit, and better yet, these earrings are made with eco-friendly materials. With the deal, you can get this pair for 80% off!
Smocked-Waist Linen Mini Skirt
You can make the best summer outfits with this $19 coral mini skirt. The smocked-waist adds some extra style that makes it stand out from other skirts, and the linen material makes it flowy and breathable.
Full-Length Demi-Boot Jean in Clear Water Wash
If you've been in the market for a new pair of jeans, J.Crew's sale definitely has some options for you. This light wash pair has a high rise waist with a flared leg for a 90's-inspired style. One reviewer gives it 5 stars, and writes, "They cover you and look expensive."
Rayon Open-Weave Bucket Hat
Stand out this summer with a pop of color. This lavender open-weave bucket hat is on sale at $14!
V-Neck Smocked-Waist Top in Stripe Cotton Lawn
This blouse is "that carefree summer feeling, in top form." Light blue and white stripes are definitely a classic summer pattern, and the billowy sleeves with the smocked waist bring it up a notch.
Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Blushing Meadow
This one-piece swimsuit is so adorable with the bright pink floral pattern and one-shoulder bow detailing. It's a full coverage suit and has removable cups which make it just right for the summer family trip. At just $30, this is a steal.
Cropped Cap-Sleeve Sweater T-shirt
If you're a kicker for the 70's aesthetic, this neon green cap sleeve sweater shirt is exactly what you need. It's made of a "comfy, textured cotton-blend fabric" with a lot of stretch.
Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandals in Leather
When there's a chance to get a $230 pair of heels for only $28, you have to go for it. Sorry, I don't make the rules. These strappy leather heels have such a classy, simple look that make them work with any look for any occasion.
Fleur Top in Linen
There's no such thing as too much linen, especially in the summer. When the air is stifling hot, you need a top that will keep you cool, and this sleeveless linen top with a ruffled neckline is the one.
Sydney Pant in Stretch Linen Blend
A good pair of white linen blend pants is always a necessity for the summer. This pair has a wide leg, cropped fit, and "relaxed silhouette" that comes in classic, petite, or tall sizing. One shopper writes, "these are the perfect linen pants to wear from work to dinner to destination wedding!"
Triple-Drop Raffia Earrings
This fun, vibrant pair of earrings is just what you need to liven up your wardrobe for the summer. Get these earrings for only $8 right now!
Classic-Fit Soft Gauze Shirt
This button up shirt is made of a soft, "gauzy cotton-blend" and has a loose, flowy fit. You can dress it up or wear it as a cover up to the beach. Either way, this will definitely become your summer staple.
Natasha Skirt in Stretch Twill Cotton Blend
You should always have a good skirt on hand, and this khaki-colored twill mini skirt would make a great addition to your closet with its timeless look. Spend just $16 for a skirt that will definitely last you the seasons.
