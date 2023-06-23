Jennifer Lopez Says Twins Max and Emme Have Started Challenging Her Choices

Watch : How Jennifer Lopez's Role in The Mother Helped Her Grow As a Mom

Jennifer Lopez's kids aren't afraid to get loud.

The multi-hyphenate recently shed light on what it's like raising her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, especially now that they have curious minds of their own.

"You will always adore your children," J.Lo told Vogue Mexico in an interview published on June 22, translated from Spanish to English. "There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, 'Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?'"

As she put it, "That's where they start to challenge you."

However, Jennifer—who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony—understands that everyone goes through this phase.

"You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time,'" she described. "And I don't think it's because they're not good kids. Rather they just want to know, to learn, they want answers."