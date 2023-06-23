Jennifer Lopez Says Twins Max and Emme Have Started Challenging Her Choices

Jennifer Lopez's kids aren't afraid to get loud.
The multi-hyphenate recently shed light on what it's like raising her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, especially now that they have curious minds of their own.
"You will always adore your children," J.Lo told Vogue Mexico in an interview published on June 22, translated from Spanish to English. "There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, 'Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?'"
As she put it, "That's where they start to challenge you."
However, Jennifer—who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony—understands that everyone goes through this phase.
"You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time,'" she described. "And I don't think it's because they're not good kids. Rather they just want to know, to learn, they want answers."
And growing up in the public eye hasn't been easy for Max and Emme.
"I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand," the JLO Beauty founder told Audacy last month, "and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that."
She continued, "They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about. They're not seeing them for who they are."
Although she tries her best to protect them from the critics, it doesn't affect her children any less.
"Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves," she shared. "They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard."
As she put it, "I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do, and what we brought into their lives."
It's times like this that make having a blended family all the more meaningful.
According to the 53-year-old, she and her twins have perfectly adjusted to life with Ben Affleck and his kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shaes with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"We moved in together," J.Lo told Today in January. "The kids moved in together. It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true."
She added, "It's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born."