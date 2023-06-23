Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Claps Back at Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kissing Critique

May the odds be ever in Jennifer Lawrence's favor.
And this time they are. Nine years after Liam Hemsworth shared that the 32-year-old would eat garlic or tuna before their kissing scenes for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, she is clearing the air on those rumors.
"It was not intentional," Jennifer confessed in a June 22 appearance on First We Feast's YouTube series Hot Ones. "It was just what I was eating and then we've kiss."
She teased to host Sean Evans, "He should just get over it."
As Liam explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends. I love her."
The 33-year-old added, "But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting."
But all jokes aside, Jennifer has a soft spot for her longtime friend, revealing how he helped her become more confident while filming the Hunger Games series.
"He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself," she told Nylon in 2014. "It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit."
"That was important," Jennifer admitted. "I need that."
And the No Hard Feelings star didn't hold back giving a nod to the Australian actor's good looks.
"I guess the thing that surprised me is that I would never expect to ever have a man this good-looking ever be my best friend," Jennifer shared at the time. "I just would never assume those things could happen, but he is. He's the most wonderful, lovable, family-oriented, sweet, hilarious, amazing guy."