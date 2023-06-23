Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Claps Back at Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kissing Critique

Watch : Why Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Feldman BOTH Missed Their Proms

May the odds be ever in Jennifer Lawrence's favor.

And this time they are. Nine years after Liam Hemsworth shared that the 32-year-old would eat garlic or tuna before their kissing scenes for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, she is clearing the air on those rumors.

"It was not intentional," Jennifer confessed in a June 22 appearance on First We Feast's YouTube series Hot Ones. "It was just what I was eating and then we've kiss."

She teased to host Sean Evans, "He should just get over it."

As Liam explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends. I love her."

The 33-year-old added, "But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting."