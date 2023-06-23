Say Bonjour to Selena Gomez's Photo Diary From Paris

Voilà, a glimpse inside Selena Gomez's trip to France.
"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" she wrote on Instagram June 22 alongside a series of photos. "I loved every moment."
The 30-year-old had said bonjour to the city while filming Emilia Perez with Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascón. "Working on this film has completely changed my life," she added. "I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all."
And if you ask Zoe, Selena's performance in the movie is magnifique.
"You are magnificent in this film!" the Guardians of the Galaxy star commented underneath the post. "Honored to have worked with you lady."
And it wasn't only filming in the building—er, set—for Selena. She also took in the sights like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, hung out with her friends and cast (including a pizza night with Zoe) and sampled the local cuisine, including a croissant she had with her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey.
Even abroad, the heart wants what it wants. Which means the "Wolves" singer also found herself in the recording studio. As she noted in a June 13 post, "Don't worry guys, it's coming. Even from Paris."
This wasn't the first time Selena had given followers a look into her trip. In fact, the Rare Beauty mogul has shared several photos over the past few weeks.
"Paris, friends, food and @rarebeauty," she wrote in a May 23 post, "oh what a dream!"
And Selena made it clear it would be difficult for her to say au revoir to France's capital, adding in another post, "Crazy about you Paris."
And we're crazy about everything Selena has going on. Next, she'll be starring in two projects for Food Network. Plus, the actress recently wrapped season three of her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.
"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," Selena wrote in part of her April 20 post. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream."