Say Bonjour to Selena Gomez's Photo Diary From Paris

Watch : Inside Selena Gomez's EPIC European Adventures

Voilà, a glimpse inside Selena Gomez's trip to France.

"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" she wrote on Instagram June 22 alongside a series of photos. "I loved every moment."

The 30-year-old had said bonjour to the city while filming Emilia Perez with Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Gascón. "Working on this film has completely changed my life," she added. "I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all."

And if you ask Zoe, Selena's performance in the movie is magnifique.

"You are magnificent in this film!" the Guardians of the Galaxy star commented underneath the post. "Honored to have worked with you lady."

And it wasn't only filming in the building—er, set—for Selena. She also took in the sights like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, hung out with her friends and cast (including a pizza night with Zoe) and sampled the local cuisine, including a croissant she had with her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey.