You Only Have a Few Hours to Shop Spanx 50% Off Deals: Leggings, Leather Pants, Tennis Skirts, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have that go-to outfit that makes us feel our best. My favorite pair of pants is just so comforting— literally and figuratively. Clothes that feel good and look good always give me a confidence boost. The one brand that I can always count on for clothes that are comfortable and flattering is Spanx. Spanx has never done me wrong— ever. The brand is beloved for its bestselling shapewear, but I'm telling you that's only a small sliver of the Spanx essentials you need in your life.
Spanx has the best pants ever with hidden core shaping, four-way stretch, and impeccable style. The Spanx leggings are comfortable, supportive, and reliable— without riding up or falling down during a workout. They have skirts and skorts that exude quiet luxury and tennis match chic. The bodysuits will make you look oh-so-snatched without uncomfortable constriction. And, of course, we can't forget the inclusive sizing with styles available from XS to 3X with standard, petite, and tall lengths.
It's the best time to shop at Spanx because you can get an EXTRA 30% off the sale section when you use the promo code SALE at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save 50% on your purchase.
Start your summer on a fashionable note with these jaw-dropping Spanx deals. This sale ends on June 27, 2023 at 7:59 AM ET.
The Best Spanx Deals Right Now
Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant
These pull-on pants work for every occasion, whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. They have a smoothing tummy panel and they're incredibly stretchy.
A shopper reviewed, "Loving the kick flare pants! So flattering. I got these in navy and black and they will be my go to pants! Comfortable with the stretch and the length is perfect."
Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant
These fitted pants have hidden core shaping technology that is next-level flattering. Get them in black, rust, and terracotta pink.
A shopper raved, "These pants are the best. So many compliments. Dress them up or down. Fit is slimming."
Spanx Leather-Like Jogger
A leather look is always in style. They're super flattering with a hidden shaping panel that flattens and tones the tummy. These pants are everything and they are machine-washable.
Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
This looks like a casual t-shirt bodysuit, but when you put it on, you will look incredibly snatched. Wear this with jeans, shorts, skirts, and more. Whether you're going casual or dressing up, this is a great layering piece for a wide variety of looks.
Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort
Even if you don't play tennis or golf, this pleated skort is a style must for the summer. It's made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric with built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. There's even a built-in pair of booty boost shorts for added sculpting.
Spanx Sunshine Skort
The Sunshine Skort is flattering, fashionable, and functional. It's made from breathable, quick-drying fabric, and it has built-in sun protection with UPF 50+ coverage.
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
The Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant is the perfect addition to your wardrobe with an easy-to-wear design that you just pull on. They're comfy and flattering with hidden tummy shaping. They come in a few colors.
A shopper said, "I wouldn't have said that I am a white pants person because I don't like any transparency or lines. These pants have great style, they are super comfortable and look great."
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
These tummy shaping pants have pockets to store your small essentials and they're made from stretchy fabric.
Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings
No more pulling up your leggings. These stay right where you need them. They're cooling, sweat-wicking, and everything you need. Get a pair in each color.
Spanx Mama Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
These maternity leggings have an over-the-bump waistband that's designed to grow with you during any stage of your pregnancy, and even after.
Looking for more great deals? You'll love these top 11 trending Amazon styles right now.
—Originally published June 24, 2023 at 6 AM PT.