Flash Deal: Get a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Phone for Just $105

Don't miss this 81% discount on a Samsung Galaxy phone bundle, which includes one year of service, a protective case, wall charger, car charger, and power bank.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Samsung Phone DealSamsung/QVC

A good sale is tough to resist, isn't it? That's especially true when it's a flash sale and time is running out to shop.

For a limited time, QVC has a great deal on the Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Phone. You can get this phone, the case of your choice, car charger, and desk stand for just $105. Normally, this bundle would cost $547. This phone is a nice, stress-free purchase because there's no pressure to commit to a long-term contract. 

You can use this as a backup phone and keep your current number. Or you can change it. This phone has unlimited data, minutes, and texts. There are seven phone cases to choose from, with prints and solid color options. Plus, you get a wall charger, car charger, power bank, and one year of service.

Samsung 81% Off Deal

Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Phone with 1500 Talk/ Text/Data Plan

This bundle has a phone,  one year of service (1,500 minutes/1,500 texts/1.5GB data), wall charger, car charger, voucher, and the protective phone case of your choice.

$547
$105
QVC

