Herbivore Sale: The Top 15 Skincare Deals on Masks, Serums, Moisturizers, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It may not be your birthday, but if you're in the mood to celebrate with some shopping, the Herbivore Birthday Sale just started. Refresh your self-care routine with some new beauty products from Herbivore Botanicals. Herbivore has effective, natural products that are as gentle on the planet as they are on your skin. You can save 25% sitewide when you shop at Herbivore, including value sets that are already discounted. This sale is the perfect excuse to shop, right?

Herbivore Botanicals products have thoughtful, eco-conscious packaging, enjoyable scents, and luxurious textures that will transform your beauty rituals. Make sure you use the promo code HAPPY12 at checkout to get that 25% discount. If you're new to Herbivore, here's your guide to the must-shop products from the sale.