Alyson Stoner Says They Were Fired from Children’s Show After Coming Out as Queer

Watch : Alyson Stoner Opens Up on Coming Out

Alyson Stoner's suite life changed after coming out.

The Cheaper By the Dozen star reflected on one of the challenges they faced after coming out as queer, including alleged discrimination in Hollywood over their sexuality.

"There were other pressures and considerations for me to be public," Stoner said during a recent appearance on I'm Literally Screaming with Spencewuah. "I felt like ‘OK, I wanna do this.' But I spoke to my managers about it, who happened to be Christians, and so I was like, ‘OK, I know that there's a potential risk here.'"

Stoner, who is now 29 and uses they/them pronouns, per Instagram, said their manager "was very loving and supportive" about it at the time. In fact, Stoner said he was "helpful in me understanding that there are risks if I do this, it's totally my choice, but it could affect not only people's perceptions but also, like, hireability for jobs."

Stoner—who wrote about their experience falling in love with a woman in a Teen Vogue essay in 2018—said their career was impacted by their decision to speak openly about their love life.