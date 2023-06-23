Titanic Submersible Passenger Shahzada Dawood Survived Horrifying Plane Incident 5 Years Ago With Wife

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

Years before Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman boarded the Titanic submersible, which authorities now presume imploded during a dive, the Pakistani businessman had survived a near-death incident.

Shahzada and his wife, Christine Dawood, experienced a horrifying plane scare, which she said prompted her to rethink her life afterwards, she wrote in a 2019 blog post on her career coaching website.

"The start was uneventful and so was most of the cruising but just as the seatbelt signs came on to alert us to our imminent landing approach, the plane took a deep plunge," Christine said of the incident. "I later read that a plane doesn't drop more than three to five metres during turbulence, but my stomach in that moment would beg to differ. The whole cabin let out one simultaneous cry, which turned to a whimper and then silence. Dead silence."

In those immediate moments, Shahzada reflected on "all the opportunities he'd missed and how much he still wanted to teach our children," Christine wrote. She recalled making a deal "with God, the universe, whoever was listening," that if she survived, she would quit smoking cigarettes.