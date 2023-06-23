Titanic Submersible Passenger Shahzada Dawood Survived Horrifying Plane Incident 5 Years Ago With Wife

Years before Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman boarded the Titanic submersible, which authorities now presume imploded during a dive, the Pakistani businessman had survived a near-death incident.
Shahzada and his wife, Christine Dawood, experienced a horrifying plane scare, which she said prompted her to rethink her life afterwards, she wrote in a 2019 blog post on her career coaching website.
"The start was uneventful and so was most of the cruising but just as the seatbelt signs came on to alert us to our imminent landing approach, the plane took a deep plunge," Christine said of the incident. "I later read that a plane doesn't drop more than three to five metres during turbulence, but my stomach in that moment would beg to differ. The whole cabin let out one simultaneous cry, which turned to a whimper and then silence. Dead silence."
In those immediate moments, Shahzada reflected on "all the opportunities he'd missed and how much he still wanted to teach our children," Christine wrote. She recalled making a deal "with God, the universe, whoever was listening," that if she survived, she would quit smoking cigarettes.
"It went dark," Christine continued. "Storm clouds amassed around us, immersing the cabin in a strange kind of twilight. It was not quite light and yet not fully dark. It engulfed us, teased us and breathed fear into some and bravery into others."
People in the plane were praying, while others were nervously talking or crying, according to Christine.
"I was frightened like never before in my life," she added. "I wasn't even able to wipe away the tears running down my face or move my head to look around. Plunge! It wasn't over yet. Shake left, shake right! My head hit the window."
The captain then informed the passengers that he was going to attempt to land again from a different angle, Christine recalled, and the plane gained height out of the storm clouds for an all-too-brief moment of relief.
"As the plane turned, my side lifted forcing me to look down to my left," she wrote. "My husband faced me, our eyes locked and our hands interlinked. No words were needed. He was as scared as I was and yet we were together. ‘Until death do...' No, don't go there!"
As the plane shook "even heavier than before if that was even possible," Christine felt herself transported "into a form of a trance," while steadily holding her husband's hand until the aircraft finally touched down on the runway.
"We had survived," she recounted. "But I still couldn't move. I still couldn't comprehend. We were safely on the ground and yet my throat felt as if a noose was tightly around it. I felt a squeeze of my hand and heard somebody talking to me, but I was frozen still. It's then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again."
Disaster, however, would strike Christine's family on June 18, when Titan—a 21-foot submersible Shahzada and Suleman were on to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—went missing an hour and 45 minutes into its expedition. Suleman was initially "terrified" to go, but boarded anyway to accompany his dad on the Father's Day excursion, his aunt Azmeh Dawood told NBC News.
Four days later, and following an around-the-clock rescue mission, the five-person crew aboard the submersible were presumed dead by authorities, who found debris from the Titan "consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber."
"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate, the company behind the Titan expedition, said in a statement on June 22. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."
