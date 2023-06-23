Wayfair Clearance Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Furniture, Appliances, and More With Deals Starting at $8

Home is where the heart is. Whether you are a homebody who wants to turn your house into your sanctuary or you're the host with the most prepping your place to host social gatherings, Wayfair is the ultimate site to shop. Wayfair truly has everything from kitchen appliances to outdoor furniture and home decor. When you shop at Wayfair you can expect high-quality items, fast shipping, and impeccable customer service.

If you want to make some home upgrades, it is a great time to save. The Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is underway. Wayfair shoppers can save up to 60% on the most sought-after items across all product categories.

These $8 curtains have 6,300+ 5-star reviews from shoppers. You can get this end table at a 75% discount. Nab this two-tier vegetable steamer while it's 53% off. Score a $26 deal on a $111 slip cover.

Wayfair Furniture Deals

Wayfair Home Decor Deals

Wayfair Home Upgrade Deals

Wayfair Clearance Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel

$8 for curtains is such a steal. This set has 6,300+ 5-star reviews and there are 12 colors and six lengths to choose from.

$16
$8
Wayfair

Wade Logan Mcglade End Table

Save 75% on this end table that seamlessly works with any design aesthetic.

$304
$76
Wayfair

Latitude Run Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover

Protect your couch with one of these quilted slipcovers. There are even pockets on the side for your remote controls and other TV-watching essentials. There are 12 colors to choose from. Don't miss this 77% discount.

$111
$26
Wayfair

NutriBullet Personal Blender

Use this personal blender to make frozen drinks, purees, frozen desserts, and dips with ease. What makes this different than other blenders. According to the brand, "Nutri Bullet is specifically engineered to break down the cell walls of food to create the most powerful, nutritional smoothies available. This unique extraction process transforms food into its most nutritious, most absorbable state. Plus, you get all the health benefits of eating whole fruit and vegetable."

Don't miss this 37% discount.

$110
$69
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Solid Room Darkening Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel

If you have trouble staying asleep or relaxing, you need blackout curtains in your life. There are 34 colors to choose from and several lengths. These curtains have 9,700+ 5-star reviews.

$12
$10
Wayfair

Nevil Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Insert (Set of 4)

The easiest way to upgrade your couch, chairs, or bed is to add a decorative pillow or two. These pillow inserts are $6.50 each and they come in a pack of four.

$30
$25
Wayfair

Andover Mills Goodspeed End Table

An end table for just $38 each? Nope, that's not a typo. You can really get two of these end tables at a major discount. Instantly bring a curated look to your space with this two-piece set.

$140
$76
Wayfair

Aria 2 Liter Air Fryer

Replace your toaster, convection oven, microwave, deep fryer, and more with this air fryer. It is a great way to reduce the fat in your food by up to 80%, the brand claims. Instead of waiting 15 minutes for a conventional oven to heat to 400°, this air fryer takes seconds. The Aria Air Fryer comes in four colors.

$70
$41
Wayfair

Classic Cuisine 6.3 Qt. Food Steamer

Create delicious meals with minimal effort with this Classic Cuisine Food Steamer. It has stackable tiers, which allows you to steam two different foods at once.

$90
$42
Wayfair

Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Staub cookware is elite. Getting a deal on a cast iron pan doesn't happen very often. This one delivers optimum performance and it's even dishwasher-safe. There are 14 colors to choose from.

$450
$315
Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Aswell Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge

Lounge luxuriously in your yard on one of these outdoor chaise lounges. They're foldable and incredibly comfortable. Plus, they're 45% off. There are five colors to choose from.

$310
$170
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Floriana Upholstered Armchair

A comfortable chair is always a good addition to any room. This cozy chair comes in seven colors ranging from bold hues to neutrals.

$399
$228
Wayfair

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Channel your inner Rachael Ray with this durable, nonstick cookware set, which includes:

  • 1 Stock Pot
  • 2 Saucepans
  • 2 Frying Pan / Skillet
  • 1 Saute Pan
  • 4 Lids
  • 1 Bakeware
  • 3 Cooking Utensils

Wayfair has these sets in six colors.

$300
$159
Wayfair

Looking for more home deals? Don't miss this $95 discount on a Shark floor cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time.

