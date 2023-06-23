Wayfair Clearance Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Furniture, Appliances, and More With Deals Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Home is where the heart is. Whether you are a homebody who wants to turn your house into your sanctuary or you're the host with the most prepping your place to host social gatherings, Wayfair is the ultimate site to shop. Wayfair truly has everything from kitchen appliances to outdoor furniture and home decor. When you shop at Wayfair you can expect high-quality items, fast shipping, and impeccable customer service.
If you want to make some home upgrades, it is a great time to save. The Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is underway. Wayfair shoppers can save up to 60% on the most sought-after items across all product categories.
These $8 curtains have 6,300+ 5-star reviews from shoppers. You can get this end table at a 75% discount. Nab this two-tier vegetable steamer while it's 53% off. Score a $26 deal on a $111 slip cover.
Wayfair Furniture Deals
- 50% Off Outdoor Seating
- 40% Off Bedroom Furniture
- 40% Off Living Room Seating
- 50% Off Outdoor Dining
- 45% Off TV Stands and Living Room Tables
- 40% Off Kitchen and Dining Furniture
- 45% Off Home Office Furniture
- 50% Off Entryway Furniture
Wayfair Home Decor Deals
Wayfair Home Upgrade Deals
- 50% Off Mattresses
- 50% Off Kitchen Essentials
- 30% Off Storage and Organization
- 40% Off Bathroom Upgrades
- 60% Off Lighting
- 35% Off Outdoor Fire Pits and Grills
- 30% Off Major Appliances
- 40% Off Outdoor Upgrades
Wayfair Clearance Deals
Wayfair Basics Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel
$8 for curtains is such a steal. This set has 6,300+ 5-star reviews and there are 12 colors and six lengths to choose from.
Wade Logan Mcglade End Table
Save 75% on this end table that seamlessly works with any design aesthetic.
Latitude Run Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover
Protect your couch with one of these quilted slipcovers. There are even pockets on the side for your remote controls and other TV-watching essentials. There are 12 colors to choose from. Don't miss this 77% discount.
NutriBullet Personal Blender
Use this personal blender to make frozen drinks, purees, frozen desserts, and dips with ease. What makes this different than other blenders. According to the brand, "Nutri Bullet is specifically engineered to break down the cell walls of food to create the most powerful, nutritional smoothies available. This unique extraction process transforms food into its most nutritious, most absorbable state. Plus, you get all the health benefits of eating whole fruit and vegetable."
Don't miss this 37% discount.
Wayfair Basics Solid Room Darkening Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel
If you have trouble staying asleep or relaxing, you need blackout curtains in your life. There are 34 colors to choose from and several lengths. These curtains have 9,700+ 5-star reviews.
Nevil Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Insert (Set of 4)
The easiest way to upgrade your couch, chairs, or bed is to add a decorative pillow or two. These pillow inserts are $6.50 each and they come in a pack of four.
Andover Mills Goodspeed End Table
An end table for just $38 each? Nope, that's not a typo. You can really get two of these end tables at a major discount. Instantly bring a curated look to your space with this two-piece set.
Aria 2 Liter Air Fryer
Replace your toaster, convection oven, microwave, deep fryer, and more with this air fryer. It is a great way to reduce the fat in your food by up to 80%, the brand claims. Instead of waiting 15 minutes for a conventional oven to heat to 400°, this air fryer takes seconds. The Aria Air Fryer comes in four colors.
Classic Cuisine 6.3 Qt. Food Steamer
Create delicious meals with minimal effort with this Classic Cuisine Food Steamer. It has stackable tiers, which allows you to steam two different foods at once.
Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Staub cookware is elite. Getting a deal on a cast iron pan doesn't happen very often. This one delivers optimum performance and it's even dishwasher-safe. There are 14 colors to choose from.
Arlmont & Co. Aswell Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge
Lounge luxuriously in your yard on one of these outdoor chaise lounges. They're foldable and incredibly comfortable. Plus, they're 45% off. There are five colors to choose from.
Etta Avenue Floriana Upholstered Armchair
A comfortable chair is always a good addition to any room. This cozy chair comes in seven colors ranging from bold hues to neutrals.
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Channel your inner Rachael Ray with this durable, nonstick cookware set, which includes:
- 1 Stock Pot
- 2 Saucepans
- 2 Frying Pan / Skillet
- 1 Saute Pan
- 4 Lids
- 1 Bakeware
- 3 Cooking Utensils
Wayfair has these sets in six colors.
Looking for more home deals? Don't miss this $95 discount on a Shark floor cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time.