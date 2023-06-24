A Deep Dive Gone Wrong: Inside the Titanic Submersible Voyage That Ended With 5 Dead

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

There was no miracle ending for the story that gripped so much of the world this week.

Four days after OceanGate Expedition's 22-foot submersible went missing on its way to tour the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the vessel had suffered a deadly implosion.

USCG Rear Adm. John W. Mauger said June 22 that the families of the five people aboard were immediately notified once officials and experts had concluded the craft was lost.

"I can only imagine what this has been like for them," Mauger said. "I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time."

OceanGate, whose CEO and founder Stockton Rush was piloting the June 18 expedition, called the five men who were presumed dead "true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans."