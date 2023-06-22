The Handmaid’s Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Tim Lode

Watch : Yvonne Strahovski: "Yeah, I'm Pregnant!"

For Yvonne Strahovski blessed are the pregnant.

The Handmaid's Tale star announced she is expecting her third child with husband Tim Loden, taking to social media to show off her growing baby belly.

"Well here we go. Baby bump #3," Yvonne captioned a June 21 Instagram post, which the 40-year-old posing in a black outfit next to her dog and one of her kids. "Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me."

The couple—who wed in the summer of 2017—are parents to son William, 4, and an 18-month-old baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Notoriously private about her personal life, Yvonne kept much of her previous pregnancy a secret and only debuted her baby bump when she was already halfway along.

"Here it is!" she joked to E! News at June 2021 premiere of The Tomorrow War. "It's been a big fat secret this whole time."