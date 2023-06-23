Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Drops a Disco-Inspired Swim Collection To Kick off the Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Technically speaking, June 21 is the first day of summer. However, Beyoncé had other plans to start the season. For the Bey Hive, it's officially the first day of summer as soon as your adidas x IVY PARK swimsuit arrives in the mail. That's right, IVY PARK is back with another must-shop collection.

The Ivy Paradise drop "pays homage to the disco era nightclubs, 90s hip-hop pool parties, and present-day desert raves," per a press release. This collection is full of luxurious velvet fabrics, IVY PARK monogram prints, and sequins. The collection has an inclusive size range with sizes from 3XS-4XL.

Prices start at just $35, and, of course, there are accessories to complement your new swimsuits. Complete your summer wardrobe with visors, bucket hats, towels, bags, and more. The line is available in adidas stores and online at adidas.com/ivypark at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET on June 23, 2023.