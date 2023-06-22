Vine Star Tristan Simmonds Shares He’s Starting Testosterone After Coming Out as Transgender

Watch : Celebs Who Came Out in 2023 So Far

Broom, broom, Tristan Simmonds is on his way to living his most authentic life.

The social media star, who went viral in 2014 for the "I'm in me mums car!" Vine, recently gave an important update on his trans journey, which he began two years ago.

Simmonds, 26, tweeted that his testosterone prescription had been approved and signed by his doctor, noting that he just needs to undergo additional blood testing before starting this new chapter.

"If my [doctor is] fine with my blood, I will be finally on testosterone and start my journey soon," Simmonds wrote on June 11. "I'm so excited and can't wait [to] finally be on journey [to] be the man who I truly am, also looking forward to the changes. Would like to stay, too, thank you to my friends and family for the support and coming on my trans journey with me."

The update comes nearly two years after Simmonds came out as transgender in a YouTube video, where he noted that his parents have been steadfast supporters.