Vine Star Tristan Simmonds Shares He’s Starting Testosterone After Coming Out as Transgender

Broom, broom, Tristan Simmonds is on his way to living his most authentic life.
The social media star, who went viral in 2014 for the "I'm in me mums car!" Vine, recently gave an important update on his trans journey, which he began two years ago.
Simmonds, 26, tweeted that his testosterone prescription had been approved and signed by his doctor, noting that he just needs to undergo additional blood testing before starting this new chapter.
"If my [doctor is] fine with my blood, I will be finally on testosterone and start my journey soon," Simmonds wrote on June 11. "I'm so excited and can't wait [to] finally be on journey [to] be the man who I truly am, also looking forward to the changes. Would like to stay, too, thank you to my friends and family for the support and coming on my trans journey with me."
The update comes nearly two years after Simmonds came out as transgender in a YouTube video, where he noted that his parents have been steadfast supporters.
"I am very relieved that I told my parents about who I am actually," Simmonds said at the time. "I'm actually a boy in a girl's body. They are very supportive of that. They support my decision, they support everything I will go through. For being trans, there's loads of stuff, progress and stuff, to be the person who you really want to be. I really want to do this to make me more happier in myself."
Simmonds has documented his transition journey on Instagram, including sporting a new hairstyle and officially changing his legal name in January 2022.
As for those who aren't in his corner, Simmonds is shaking off the haters, writing on Twitter June 22, "I'm proud for who I am, I don't give [a] s--t what people think of me!!"
"Well for the people who support me of my journey, thank you so much for [the] love and support," he tweeted. "If you haven't come out yet, don't be scared, we all support you, and we behind your side. Just be you—that's all that matters. Be proud, do what you makes you happy."
Back in 2014, Simmonds skyrocketed to fame after filming the short clip of himself inside his mom's car on Vine, the short-form video platform which shut down in 2017. Since then, Simmonds has expanded his social media career to different sites. He marked four years of Vine closing with a tribute on Instagram, writing in 2021, "This is where I first created [the] Vine that went viral…I really enjoyed making videos on Vine, can't believe [it's] going to end, going to miss Vine so much."