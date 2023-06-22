Adam Sandler’s Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Jackie Proves 20 Years Is Better Than 50 First Dates

Adam Sandler shared an image from his and wife Jackie Sandler's wedding day alongside a moving message to commemorate the couple's 20th anniversary.

You're not going to want to click passed this sweet tribute.

Adam Sandler penned a moving message to his wife Jackie Sandler for their 20th wedding anniversary, sharing an image from the couple's 2003 wedding. In the snap, which sees the couple holding hands, Jackie is facing the camera in a simple white gown, while the Happy Gilmore actor is facing his wife.

"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie!," Adam captioned the June 22 post. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life."

The 56-year-old—who shares daughters Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, with Jackie—continued, "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe."

He finished his post with, "Lots of love to give you. Always."

And Adam and Jackie's wedding anniversary wasn't the only major milestone the family has celebrated recently—last year marked Sunny's Bat Mitzvah.

photos
Adam Sandler Celebrates Daughter Sunny's Bat Mitzvah

The event, which was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles in May 2022, appeared to be candy themed as the venue was decked in rainbow-colored balloons, a sign that read "Sunny's Pop Rocks" and a giant screen that displayed a video of rainbow gummy bears.

Nick Gossen Courtesy of AdamSandler.com/Getty Images

The guest list sported an impressive array of celebrity attendees, including Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Aniston and Victor and Libby Boyce, parents to the late Cameron Boyce who worked with Adam on the Grown Ups franchise. 

Victor and Libby posed for a selfie with some of Cameron's former Jessie cast mates, including Peyton ListKaran BrarSpencer List and Sophie Reynolds. Victor shared the image to Instagram, captioning the post, "Good times! Sunny Sandler's Bat Mitzvah."

A source told E! News that the Bat Mitzvah was "very cute," sharing, "Everybody had a great time and were on the dance floor all night, especially the kids."

