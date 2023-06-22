Adam Sandler’s Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Jackie Proves 20 Years Is Better Than 50 First Dates

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Gives Advice On Men

You're not going to want to click passed this sweet tribute.

Adam Sandler penned a moving message to his wife Jackie Sandler for their 20th wedding anniversary, sharing an image from the couple's 2003 wedding. In the snap, which sees the couple holding hands, Jackie is facing the camera in a simple white gown, while the Happy Gilmore actor is facing his wife.

"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie!," Adam captioned the June 22 post. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life."

The 56-year-old—who shares daughters Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, with Jackie—continued, "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe."

He finished his post with, "Lots of love to give you. Always."

And Adam and Jackie's wedding anniversary wasn't the only major milestone the family has celebrated recently—last year marked Sunny's Bat Mitzvah.