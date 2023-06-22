Titanic Sub Catastrophe: Passenger’s Sister Says She Would Not Have Gone on Board

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

Azmeh Dawood is mourning the loss of two family members who were passengers aboard the Titanic submersible.

Pakistani businessman Shazada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were among the five people now believed to be dead after the 21-foot submersible, called Titan, went missing June 18 while visiting the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912. And amid her mourning, Azemah admits nothing could have convinced her to board sub.

"If you gave me a million dollars," Dawood told NBC News on June 22, "I would not have gotten into the Titan."

Sharing she was "absolutely heartbroken" that her brother and his son were on the Titan, she also touched on the high-stakes, four-day rescue mission to find the submersible before it ran out of oxygen in the morning of June 22. She added, "I feel very bad that the whole world has had to go through so much trauma, so much suspense."