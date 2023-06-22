Titanic Sub Catastrophe: Passenger’s Sister Says She Would Not Have Gone on Board

Azmeh Dawood, the older sister of Shahzada Dawood, who was among the missing Titanic submersible crew with his son Suleman, said not even "a million dollars" would've convinced her to board.

Azmeh Dawood is mourning the loss of two family members who were passengers aboard the Titanic submersible.

Pakistani businessman Shazada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were among the five people now believed to be dead after the 21-foot submersible, called Titan, went missing June 18 while visiting the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912. And amid her mourning, Azemah admits nothing could have convinced her to board sub.

"If you gave me a million dollars," Dawood told NBC News on June 22, "I would not have gotten into the Titan."

Sharing she was "absolutely heartbroken" that her brother and his son were on the Titan, she also touched on the high-stakes, four-day rescue mission to find the submersible before it ran out of oxygen in the morning of June 22. She added, "I feel very bad that the whole world has had to go through so much trauma, so much suspense."

"I feel like I've been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn't know what you're counting down to," Dawood continued. "I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them."

The Titan submersible was operated by OceanGate, a private company that offers trips to view the remains of the Titanic. Titan went missing on June 18, losing contact with Canadian research vessel Polar Prince an hour and 45 minutes into its expedition. On June 22, officials identified debris from the Titan, suggesting that the pieces indicate the occurrence of a "catastrophic event," according to NBC News.

Courtesy Dawood family

That same day, OceanGate said in a statement that they believe the five passengers aboard the Titan—which included the company's CEO Stockton Rush—were no longer alive.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate's statement read. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

Keep scrolling to learn more about the five lives believed to be lost aboard the Titan submersible.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush was aboard the submersible as a member of the crew. Rush had another surprising connection to the Titanic: His wife Wendy Rush is the great-great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic, Ida and Isidor Straus.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Courtesy of the Dawood family
Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were also onboard the submersible. 

"I feel like I've been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn't know what you're counting down to," Shahzada's sister Azmeh Dawood told NBC News June 22. "I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them."

She added that it was "crippling" thinking about her 19-year-old nephew on board, because he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" to go.

Action Aviation via AP
Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he was a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. 

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—was a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

