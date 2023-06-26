BET Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

And the winners are...

The 2023 BET Awards honored talented artists and athletes from across the globe during its June 25 broadcast.

The ceremony recognized "abundant creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports," according to BET.com. The cable award show, dubbed "Culture's Biggest Night," also celebrated 50 years of hip hop.

Beyoncé and SZA took home the most trophies of the night with three each, including tying for Album of the Year for their respective releases Renaissance and SOS. In fact, they weren't the only stars to tie in a category. Usher and Chris Brown did too, both being named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Drake, who was the most-nominated artist of the night with seven nods—also won in two categories, including Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and TEMS for "Wait for U." In addition, Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Throughout the night, several stars also took the stage to perform, including Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Offset, Quavo, Remy Ma and Fat Joe. In addition, Patti LaBelle gave a musical tribute to the late Tina Turner.