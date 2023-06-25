What the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Been Up to Since Cameras Stopped Rolling

As the dust settles from Scandoval, the stars of Vanderpump Rules are starting to get on with their lives.
After all, back in March, the cast of the Bravo show had their worlds' turned upside-down when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair came to light—and nothing has been the same since.
Then, this month, the controversy came to a dramatic head during VPR's season 10 reunion—filmed in March—where Ariana Madix finally got to confront Leviss about her secret relationship with Sandoval, her now-ex. And though Laviss attempted to apologize for her betrayal, Ariana was ready to cut them both out of her life forever.
"So my dog had just died, I cried in your f--king arms and you thought, 'I should go f--k her boyfriend?'" Madix fired at her former BFF. "You are lower than the f--king lowest of low people. You're a f--king psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person. The fact that you are capable of this s--t is un-f--king-believable."
So how is Madix doing today after Scandoval changed her life forever? The 37-year-old has found happiness once again with a new man. Meanwhile, Leviss continues to lie low amid the backlash while Sandoval continues to tour the country with his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.
And while the cast has no idea what season 11 will look like with the friend group totally divided now, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney and more continue to pick up the pieces from the event that shocked the world.
Keep reading to see everything Madix, Sandoval and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast have been up to since cameras stopped rolling on Scandoval.
