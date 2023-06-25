What the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Been Up to Since Cameras Stopped Rolling

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finale: Jaw-Dropping Moments

As the dust settles from Scandoval, the stars of Vanderpump Rules are starting to get on with their lives.

After all, back in March, the cast of the Bravo show had their worlds' turned upside-down when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair came to light—and nothing has been the same since.

Then, this month, the controversy came to a dramatic head during VPR's season 10 reunion—filmed in March—where Ariana Madix finally got to confront Leviss about her secret relationship with Sandoval, her now-ex. And though Laviss attempted to apologize for her betrayal, Ariana was ready to cut them both out of her life forever.

"So my dog had just died, I cried in your f--king arms and you thought, 'I should go f--k her boyfriend?'" Madix fired at her former BFF. "You are lower than the f--king lowest of low people. You're a f--king psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person. The fact that you are capable of this s--t is un-f--king-believable."