Chris Martin Serenading Dakota Johnson During His Coldplay Concert Will Change Your Universe

Your tears might turn into a waterfall after seeing this sweet pic.
Chris Martin was sure to take a moment make his girlfriend Dakota Johnson feel special at Coldplay's concert in Naples, Italy, on June 21 with her very own serenade. According to a video obtained by Daily Mail, the "Fix You" singer made his way around the stadium with his guitar before stopping in front of the sound deck where Dakota was watching the show, directing his next song right at the 33-year-old.
Although it hasn't been confirmed which of the band's beloved songs Chris was singing at the time, it clearly meant a lot to the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, who can be seen in photos smiling and blowing a kiss at the Coldplay frontman.
Romance rumors first started swirling around the duo when they were seen spending time together in 2017, though their dating wasn't confirmed until 2018.
And Dakota has proven she's Coldplay's no. 1 fan beyond just being a loyal concert attendee—she has also helped make their shows more accessible to the hearing impaired community by introducing Chris to a type of tactile technology.
"They are called SubPacs," Chris explained on the March 19 episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast. "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this—it's kind of like body armor —you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base."
The 46-year-old went on to share that Dakota encouraged the band's use of this technology, and that they now have 10-20 in use at all of their shows.
Chris added, "So, we started using it and it's been so amazing and it should get better and better."
Dakota has previously opened up about touring with Chris when she's not working, sharing that after meeting through a mutual friend over five years ago the couple have "never really left each other."
And Chris is always sure to make his appreciation of the Persuasion actress' attendance—and her dancing—known at his shows. While introducing the song "My Universe" at a show in London in 2021, Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd and said, "This is about my universe, and she's here."