Mod Sun Appears to Reference Avril Lavigne Relationship After Her Breakup With Tyga

So much for their happy ending.
Mod Sun seemingly hinted at his breakup with ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne in his latest single "From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers." The singer released a clip of the new track to Instagram June 21, a day after Avril and Tyga split after three months of dating.
The clip shows Mod Sun walking down a street in Paris—where he and the "Sk8er Boi" singer got engaged in April 2022.
"I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend," Mod Sun sings as the lyrics flash on the screen. "Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again."
The 36-year-old captioned his post: "From strangers to lovers to strangers again… 20k pre saves + I'll release it."
Back in February, Avril's rep confirmed to E! News that the "sk8er boi" singer and Mod Sun had split after three years together.
News of the breakup came not long after the "Flames" artist gushed about his then-fiancée. "I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in February. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."
Following the split, Mod Sun reflected on his relationship with the "Complicated' artist and his ongoing heartbreak. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed," he captioned a since-deleted Feb. 28 Instagram carousel of photos of himself performing on stage. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."
However, Avril and Tyga have since called it quits.
"They have broken up," an insider told E! News June 20. "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."