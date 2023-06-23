Girlfriend Collective's Massive Annual Sale Is Here: Shop Sporty Chic Summer Essentials for Up to 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In need of a little shopping inspiration ahead of the weekend? Girlfriend Collective's epic annual sale has got you covered.
If you're not yet familiar with Girlfriend Collective's trendy, comfortable, eco-conscious and size inclusive athleticwear, then you're in for a treat. The brand is home to the cutest sportswear ranging from sizes XXS to 6X, and most pieces are made with recycled plastic bottles, eco-friendly dyes and more. Not only that, but their sporty wardrobe essentials are perfect for the summer. Right now, a ton of their bestsellers are on sale for unbelievable prices, like flattering and stylish sports bras and top-rated biker shorts. You can score up to 50% off deals sitewide, but only for a limited time.
Keep scrolling ahead to shop all of our favorite on-sale picks from Girlfriend Collective's sitewide anniversary sale before sizes continue to sell out. You definitely will not be disappointed by these sporty chic looks!
Plum Paloma Racerback Bra
These racerback sports bras are currently on sale at amazing prices. It's the perfect fit for your yoga or pilates class, or even just taking a hot girl walk to the coffee shop. We'll take one in each color, please.
Breeze RIB Bea Banded Dress
If you love a good athleisure dress, you'll definitely want to shop this sporty ribbed dress while it's on sale. It's made with comfortable compressive fabric that is produced with 83% recycled plastic bottles. The look has built-in shorts and mesh pockets. The perfect on-the-go dress!
Black Barre Unitard
There's no better look than a unitard, white sneakers and a slicked back hairstyle for your summer hot girl walks. This strappy v-neck look is so flattering and comfortable. Whether you're headed to your workout sesh or to run errands, you'll always reach for this piece.
Midnight Compressive Flare Legging
Flare leggings are such a comfortable and versatile wardrobe staple. You can wear them to run errands, hit the gym or just lounge around in. These compressive flare leggings are sweat-wicking, squat-proof and so flattering, so you can wear them anywhere and everywhere.
Black Cleo Halter Bra
We're obsessed with this halter bra. It's got all the right qualities, from the flattering fit, comfortable straps and stylish silhouette. It's perfect to layer beneath a t-shirt or sweater, but you can definitely wear the cute look on it's own with a pair of biker shorts.
Earth Dylan Tank Bra
This cropped tank and sports bra hybrid has a flattering high neckline, racerback design and stretchy fabric. The top has over 6,000 glowing ratings, and shoppers love its supportive and flattering style. It will fit like a glove!
Birch 50/50 Sweat Short
You'll never want to take off these adorable sweat shorts. The high-rise look is perfect for everyday wear, and the adjustable waistband makes it even more comfortable. The style is available in lots of versatile colors, too.
Black High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
Slip into these ultra-comfy bike shorts for your next workout, hot girl walk or just to lounge around in. The high-rise fit is super supportive and flattering, and bonus points for the functional pockets and squat-proof material.
Moss Bianca One Shoulder Bra
This one shoulder bra is way too cute to pass up, especially while it's on sale for just $32. The look is available in so many vibrant shades, which is perfect if you're looking to add a pop of color to your summer workout wardrobe.
Earth Bianca One Shoulder Dress
We're all for this compressive one shoulder dress that has a built-in unitard and hidden pockets. Available in lots of stunning shades, it's the dress of the summer!
