Pride Funkos For Every Fandom: Disney, Marvel, Star Wars & More

In the US, the month of June is often synonymous with "Pride." It's a weeks-long celebration of all things inclusive and historic. Throughout the month, you can find readings, parties, parades, events, and generally any kind of gathering you can think of that's designed to honor and the LGBTQIA+ community.

If you're me, that also means allyship. In its many forms, but today: Shopping. After all, what good would a shopping writer be if she couldn't point out the amazing ways you enjoy Pride-themed stuff during June, and the rest of the year, too?

Enter: Pride Funko Pops. No, I'm not making it up. No, they're not just rainbow-hued. Yes, they're fully named and in honor of Pride. The cutest, easiest, and most tangible way to show off something you love — on your dresser, desk, or behind glass on a shelf — can also be used to celebrate something more significant.

Below, shop Pride-themed Funkos to suit every fandom, whether it's foul-mouthed superheroes, dreamy cartoon teens, or just an anthropomorphic trash-cleaning robot.