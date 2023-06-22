The Voice Announces 2 New Coaches for Season 25 in Surprise Twist

Watch : Reba McEntire Will Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 24

The Voice is switching things up once again.

For the first time in the singing competition's history, country stars Dan + Shay (a.k.a. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) will serve as a coaching duo for the forthcoming 25th season, NBC announced June 22.

The Grammy winners will be joined by returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire when the season debuts next year.

The "You" singers reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE JOINING @nbcthevoice IN 2024 AS THE FIRST COACHING DUO!"

However, Dan + Shay are no strangers to The Voice, having served as Blake Shelton's Battle Advisors in season 20.

The new coaching lineup comes after Shelton departed the show after serving as a coach for a whopping 23 seasons. Last month, NBC announced fellow country superstar McEntire would replace the "God's Country" singer on season 24, which premieres this fall. McEntire will face off against returning coaches Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, who took home the trophy last season.