Show Off Your Pride with These 20 LGBTQ+ Reads

Who says you have to go outside to celebrate Pride?

During the whole month of June, E! News is commemorating Pride Month by paying tribute to LGBTQI+ artists, fashion icons, business owners and more for their invaluable contributions to society. And that includes authors who are delivering diverse and inclusive novels and expanding readers' world views from the comfort of their couches, one page at a time.

Whether you're in the mood for a sweet love story, looking for a complex exploration of marriage or craving a queer take on a classic gothic tale, we've got the book to satisfy your literary itch.

For instance, three years after capturing hearts with The Guncle, Steven Rowley is checking back in on the titular former sitcom star as he takes his niece and nephew on an adventure of a lifetime in the newly released The Guncle Abroad. And then, of course, there's the BookTok sensation that launched a thousand fan casts: The Song of Achilles.