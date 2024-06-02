NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Show Off Your Pride with These 20 LGBTQ+ Reads

Add Red, White & Royal Blue, The Guncle Abroad, Honey Girl and these others LGBTQ+ books to your reading list ASAP.

Who says you have to go outside to celebrate Pride

During the whole month of June, E! News is commemorating Pride Month by paying tribute to LGBTQI+ artists, fashion icons, business owners and more for their invaluable contributions to society. And that includes authors who are delivering diverse and inclusive novels and expanding readers' world views from the comfort of their couches, one page at a time.  

Whether you're in the mood for a sweet love story, looking for a complex exploration of marriage or craving a queer take on a classic gothic tale, we've got the book to satisfy your literary itch.

For instance, three years after capturing hearts with The GuncleSteven Rowley is checking back in on the titular former sitcom star as he takes his niece and nephew on an adventure of a lifetime in the newly released The Guncle Abroad. And then, of course, there's the BookTok sensation that launched a thousand fan casts: The Song of Achilles

But for those looking for a romance that's a little more on the contemporary side, Honey Girl follows Grace, a doctor who wakes up from a wild night married to a woman she has never met before.

Plus, with season three of Heartstopper—which will see the swoon-worthy Jonathan Bailey join the cast—releasing on Netflix in October, catch up on Alice Osman's beloved graphic novel series that'll have you doodling hearts in the margins.

Keep reading for the full list of books to check out during Pride Month and beyond…

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Swoon over the unexpected love story between Alex, the son of the president of the United States, and the fictional Prince Henry in this enemies-to-lovers page-turner. And then fall in love all over again watching the Prime Video adaptation—with a confirmed sequel on the way. International relations have never been so steamy. 

The Guncle Abroad by Steven Rowley

Patrick O’Hara is back for another adventure with his beloved niece and nephew. This time, they’re traveling to Italy ahead of his brother’s wedding. And like its predecessor, Steven Rowley’s sequel is a heartfelt and funny tale of grief, joy and self-discovery.

Cool For the Summer by Dahlia Adler

In this story of self-discovery and new love that shares its name with Demi Lovato's hit song, Lara's life is turned upside down when a girl she shared a perfect summer with unexpectedly shows up at her school. Can cool for the summer turn warm for the winter? She's about to find out.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

We will greedily and gratefully take any content based on the romance between highly-strung, over-thinker Charlie and soft-hearted rugby player Nick. Which is why we are so happy this uplifting series of graphic novels about teen friendship and young love was adapted into a critically acclaimed Netflix series, which will debut season three in October.

The One by Julia Argy

If you've ever found yourself wishing The Bachelor franchise was more (or even a little bit!) gay, this is the novel for you. A parody and love letter to our culture's obsession with reality TV and romance, The One finds two contestants realizing they may have more of a connection with each other than the suitor. 

When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri

What better place to find yourself and fall in love than in New York City? The titular twosome do just that in this 2018 gutsy gem about women finding pleasure and not feeling guilty about it. 

Pageboy by Elliott Page

In the most talked-about celebrity memoir of 2023, The Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, shares intimate details on his relationship with his body and his transition, while also discussing topics such as mental health, assault, love, relationships and sex. 

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

It’s the book that launched at least a thousand TikToks. What better way to dive into Homer’s Trojan War epic than through the poetic, ultimately tragic love story between exiled prince Patroclus and the legendary Greek warrior Achilles. At this point only those on Mount Olympus know why this 2011 novel hasn’t been adapted for the big screen yet.

The Spectacular by Zoe Whittall

Three very different women each struggle to build an authentic life in Whittall's insightful examination of sexuality, gender and motherhood. 

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill

A queer, feminist take on Mary Shelley's gothic classic Frankenstein? SOLD. 

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

One of the most exciting novels of 2023 sees Greta, who transcribes sex therapy sessions, start an illicit—and highly inappropriate—affair with one patient, whom she calls Big Swiss, after a chance meeting at a dog park

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey

When recently divorced Garland Moore heads off to a sleepaway camp for adults, she doesn't anticipate reconnecting with a man from her past—and she definitely doesn't expect to fall head over heels for his sister instead of him in this charming rom-com. 

Girls Like Girls by Haley Kiyoko

In her debut novel, the pop star delivers a coming-of-age YA romance based on her breakthrough hit song and viral video. Spoiler alert: It's a total bop. 

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson

In her dazzling debut, Jakobson deftly explores themes such as loss, friendship and moving on from past traumas with the perfect balance of heart and humor. 

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

There’s a reason the fake dating trope endures. Case in point, the first installment in the London Calling series, which sees unwitting public figure Luc O’Donnell, the child of two ‘80s icons, and uptight barrister Oliver Blackwood embark on a sham romance that has some very some real sparks.

Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni

Voskuni's debut centers on a bisexual Armenian-American rediscovering her roots while also embracing who she is becoming when she finds herself drawn to a witchy woman.

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett

Told in serial episodes filled with wit, warmth and wryness, With Teeth takes a bite out of the complicated marriage between the slightly neurotic Sammi and her workaholic wife Monika as they struggle to parent their difficult—and potentially dangerous—son. 

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Except when you are an over-achiever who drunkenly married a woman whose name you don't even know. That is exactly what new doctor Grace does in Rogers' breakout 2021 novel that we are impatiently waiting to be adapted into a movie. Netflix, you up? 

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

James Baldwin’s 1956 novel is a gripping, poignant examination of sexual identity and masculinity that follows David, an American man in Paris who begins an affair with an Italian bartender while contemplating his impending nuptials with fiancée Hella. It’s a queer classic and a must-read for all book lovers.

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

Case worker Linus Baker journeys to Marsyas Island Orphanage to see if the six magical children in the care of Arthur Parnassus will bring about the end of days. It’s a moving story about a found family—and fans wanting more are in luck as its sequel Somewhere Beyond the Sea hits shelves this fall.

