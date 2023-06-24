Here Are 15 LGBTQ+ Books to Read During Pride

Who says you have to go outside to celebrate Pride?

During the whole month of June, E! News is commemorating Pride Month by paying tribute to LGBTQI+ artists, fashion icons, business owners and more for their invaluable contributions to society. And that includes authors who are delivering diverse and inclusive novels and expanding readers' world views from the comfort of their couches, one page at a time.

Whether you're in the mood for a sweet love story, looking for a complex exploration of marriage or craving a queer take on a classic gothic tale, we've got the book to satisfy your literary itch. Plus, we highly suggest you cozy up to Red, White & Royal Blue before the movie adaptation delivers the summer's sexiest romance in August. (Ahem, just watch the first trailer without turning your A.C. on.)