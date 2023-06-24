Here Are 15 LGBTQ+ Books to Read During Pride

Add Red, White & Royal Blue, The Guncle, Honey Girl and these 12 others LGBTQ+ books to your reading list ASAP.

By Tierney Bricker Jun 24, 2023 10:00 AMTags
LGBTQComic BooksBooksCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentPride
Books to Read for Pride Month

Who says you have to go outside to celebrate Pride

During the whole month of June, E! News is commemorating Pride Month by paying tribute to LGBTQI+ artists, fashion icons, business owners and more for their invaluable contributions to society. And that includes authors who are delivering diverse and inclusive novels and expanding readers' world views from the comfort of their couches, one page at a time. 

Whether you're in the mood for a sweet love story, looking for a complex exploration of marriage or craving a queer take on a classic gothic tale, we've got the book to satisfy your literary itch. Plus, we highly suggest you cozy up to Red, White & Royal Blue before the movie adaptation delivers the summer's sexiest romance in August. (Ahem, just watch the first trailer without turning your A.C. on.)

photos
Stars Celebrating Pride 2023

Here are 15 books to check out during Pride Month and beyond:  

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Before the film adaptation of the best-selling 2019 novel of the same name premieres on Amazon this August, prepare to swoon over the unexpected love story between Alex, the son of the president of the United States, and the fictional Prince Henry. International relations have never been so steamy. 

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Pack your bags for Palm Springs, where the only thing warmer than the air is the heart in Rowley's story about a once-famous gay sitcom star whose unexpected family tragedy leaves him with his niece and nephew for the summer.

Cool For the Summer by Dahlia Adler

In this story of self-discovery and new love that shares its name with Demi Lovato's hit song, Lara's life is turned upside down when a girl she shared a perfect summer with unexpectedly shows up at her school. Can cool for the summer turn warm for the winter? She's about to find out.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

We will greedily and gratefully take any content based on the romance between highly-strung, over-thinker Charlie and soft-hearted rugby player Nick. Which is why we are so happy this uplifting series of graphic novels about teen friendship and young love was adapted into a critically acclaimed Netflix series.

The One by Julia Argy

If you've ever found yourself wishing The Bachelor franchise was more (or even a little bit!) gay, this is the novel for you. A parody and love letter to our culture's obsession with reality TV and romance, The One finds two contestants realizing they may have more of a connection with each other than the suitor. 

When Katie Met Cassidy by Camille Perri

What better place to find yourself and fall in love than in New York City? The titular twosome do just that in this 2018 gutsy gem about women finding pleasure and not feeling guilty about it. 

Pageboy by Elliott Page

In the most talked-about celebrity memoir of 2023, The Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, shares intimate details on his relationship with his body and his transition, while also discussing topics such as mental health, assault, love, relationships and sex. 

The Spectacular by Zoe Whittall

Three very different women each struggle to build an authentic life in Whittall's insightful examination of sexuality, gender and motherhood. 

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill

A queer, feminist take on Mary Shelley's gothic classic Frankenstein? SOLD. 

That Summer Feeling by Bridget Morrissey

When recently divorced Garland Moore heads off to a sleepaway camp for adults, she doesn't anticipate reconnecting with a man from her past—and she definitely doesn't expect to fall head over heels for his sister instead of him in this charming rom-com. 

Girls Like Girls by Haley Kiyoko

In her debut novel, the pop star delivers a coming-of-age YA romance based on her breakthrough hit song and viral video. Spoiler alert: It's a total bop. 

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson

In her dazzling debut, Jakobson deftly explores themes such as loss, friendship and moving on from past traumas with the perfect balance of heart and humor. 

Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni

Voskuni's debut centers on a bisexual Armenian-American rediscovering her roots while also embracing who she is becoming when she finds herself drawn to a witchy woman.

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett

Told in serial episodes filled with wit, warmth and wryness, With Teeth takes a bite out of the complicated marriage between the slightly neurotic Sammi and her workaholic wife Monika as they struggle to parent their difficult—and potentially dangerous—son. 

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Except when you are an over-achiever who drunkenly married a woman whose name you don't even know. That is exactly what new doctor Grace does in Rogers' breakout 2021 novel that we are impatiently waiting to be adapted into a movie. Netflix, you up? 

