Amazon Prime Day 2023 Beauty Deals: Shop Bestsellers From Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, Olaplex & More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Beauty Deals
Sell Out Risk: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (originally $24)
Rare Deal: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25 (originally $36)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your lips soft, smooth and totally kissable. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla. They typically go for $24, but they're on sale now for $17. Stock up while you still can!
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Get your lips glossy, hydrated and smooth with this Lip Glowy Balm from Laneige. The lip balm has over 11,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and shoppers can't get enough of the "fun and functional" formula and scents. The best part? It's currently on sale for just $13.
Gisou Propolis Infused Polishing Primer
Just like you prep your skin with a primer before your makeup routine, you should be doing the same for your hair. This polishing primer from Gisou will smooth and control any frizz while protecting your hair from damage and dehydration. Bonus points for its delectable scent.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics' popular, award-winning lash enhancing serum was made to give you longer and thicker-looking lashes. It's formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like vitamins, peptides and amino acids. Whether you've always wanted thicker lashes or you notice yours have become thinner with age, this is one product that really gets the job done. Amazon shoppers say it's amazing.
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Styling your hair will be oh-so-easy with Drybar's Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush. The blow-drying brush is so easy to use, and will give you lots of volume and shine. You'll look like you walked right out of the hair salon!
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo needs no introduction. It's a go-to hair product for so many beauty enthusiasts out there, it has over 63,000 five-star reviews. It's a truly transformative hair treatment that can help smooth and repair damaged hair. Best part is, it's on sale today for $24.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Want to achieve glass hair in just seconds? Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray can do that for your mane and more. With just a little bit of product, you'll achieve silky smooth perfection in an instant. This is especially a must-have for those humid summer days.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
This vitamin C and turmeric face oil from Sunday Riley will have your complexion glowing and radiant in no time. The nutrient-rich and calming formula will do wonders for your skin. It has over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love it for its brightening, hydrating and anti-aging benefits.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
The COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a serious skincare gamechanger. It's meant to repair and rejuvenate the skin from dryness and aging with snail mucin as the primary ingredient. The hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and animal testing-free formula is definitely worth the try, especially while it's on sale for $17.
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser For Teeth
If you have yet to discover the wonders that is the Waterpik, now's your chance to snag one for a really good price. There's just nothing else that makes your mouth feel fresh and clean. It's no wonder the Waterpik has over 51,000 five-star reviews.
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Need a new go-to dry shampoo? The Living Proof Dry Shampoo needs to be added to our cart ASAP. It effectively removes oil, sweat and odor while restoring softness and shine to your mane. It's currently on sale for just $23.
innisfree Jumbo Daily Sunscreen
This lightweight, water-based sunscreen from innisfree will be your go-to all summer long. The formula is infused with green tea & sunflower seed oil, and it leaves behind no white residue, which is a must.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
Get your summer glow on this this Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse from St. Tropez. Leave the lightweight formula on your skin for one hour for a light glow, two for a medium tan and three for a deep tan. The velvety smooth mousse is so easy to apply.
