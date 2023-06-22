Only Doja Cat Could Kick Off Summer With a Scary Vampire Look

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

When it comes to Doja Cat's summer style, you just might get into it.

The "Say So" singer pushed the beauty boundaries with her latest look, as she rocked vampire makeup that was scary-good. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram June 20, Doja was the spitting image of a femme fatal with her vivid red eyeshadow that was painted under her eyes and matching contacts for added drama. She tied it all together with just-bitten lips that featured streaks of crimson-colored lines that looked as if she had just drawn blood.

As for the rest of her look? The Grammy winner slayed in a latex red halter crop top, black undergarments and matching see-through pantyhose. She accessorized with a chunky cross necklace, a black studded handbag and matching rain boots.

Doja played up her dark, twisted attire, cheekily captioning her post with blood-dripping emojis and writing, "Leave a comment oozing with jealousy, insecurity, or malice below! Your protesting is only support."