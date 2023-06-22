Only Doja Cat Could Kick Off Summer With a Scary Vampire Look

When it comes to Doja Cat's summer style, you just might get into it.
The "Say So" singer pushed the beauty boundaries with her latest look, as she rocked vampire makeup that was scary-good. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram June 20, Doja was the spitting image of a femme fatal with her vivid red eyeshadow that was painted under her eyes and matching contacts for added drama. She tied it all together with just-bitten lips that featured streaks of crimson-colored lines that looked as if she had just drawn blood.
As for the rest of her look? The Grammy winner slayed in a latex red halter crop top, black undergarments and matching see-through pantyhose. She accessorized with a chunky cross necklace, a black studded handbag and matching rain boots.
Doja played up her dark, twisted attire, cheekily captioning her post with blood-dripping emojis and writing, "Leave a comment oozing with jealousy, insecurity, or malice below! Your protesting is only support."
Of course, the 27-year-old's vampire makeup is considered tame compared to her recent red carpet moments.
She went a bit wild for the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, transforming into a furry feline, quite literally, to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette. With the help of prosthetics, the singer turned heads with her realistic-looking cat nose and ears.
In January, she pushed the envelope with a getup worthy of being displayed in a museum. While attending Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 couture show during Paris Fashion Week, Doja looked unrecognizable as she was completely covered in red body paint from head-to-toe. Plus, her face was embellished with 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were applied by hand.
"It was an honour to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection," makeup artist Pat McGrath wrote at the time, alongside Instagram footage of the extensive process. "Doja's patience and commitment during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath and I, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was truly inspiring."
Pat added, "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat's hard work and dedication."
Seeing the musician's latest look, it's clear she's still putting us under her spell.