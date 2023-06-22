Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Requests $248,000 Per Month in Child Support

Watch : Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Baumgartner Break Up

New details have emerged in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce.

More than one month after the Yellowstone star and his estranged wife split after 18 years of marriage, Christine is requesting child support for her and Kevin's three teenage kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, in documents obtained by NBC News.

The June 16 court filing showed Christine asking the Oscar winner to provide $248,000 a month in child support as well as to continue covering the cost of the kids' health care, private school tuition and extracurricular actives.

"The child support that Christine is requesting may seem large, but her request is in accord with California statutory and case law," the former designer's counsel wrote in the filing. "This is precisely the type of case that demands an upward deviation so that the children will at least approach the standard of living of their father."

In the documents, Christine also alleged she has no income and has been a stay-at-home mother since Caden was born in 2007.