Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Requests $248,000 Per Month in Child Support

New details have emerged in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce.
More than one month after the Yellowstone star and his estranged wife split after 18 years of marriage, Christine is requesting child support for her and Kevin's three teenage kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, in documents obtained by NBC News.
The June 16 court filing showed Christine asking the Oscar winner to provide $248,000 a month in child support as well as to continue covering the cost of the kids' health care, private school tuition and extracurricular actives.
"The child support that Christine is requesting may seem large, but her request is in accord with California statutory and case law," the former designer's counsel wrote in the filing. "This is precisely the type of case that demands an upward deviation so that the children will at least approach the standard of living of their father."
In the documents, Christine also alleged she has no income and has been a stay-at-home mother since Caden was born in 2007.
E! News has reached out to Kevin and Christine's reps for comment and have not heard back.
"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary," she wrote in the documents, per NBC News. "I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way. It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude."
The 49-year-old added that their "marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin's longterm exceedingly high-income."
Christine's child support filing comes weeks after the Field of Dreams star wrote in a declaration filed June 9 that his ex refused to move out of their family's home in Santa Barbara home since filing for divorce on May 1, per NBC News. He also alleged that he and Christine had signed a prenuptial agreement that stated the property—which he said was a premarital asset—belongs to him.
Referring to stipulations in their prenup, Kevin's legal team further noted that he had paid Christine $100,000 on two occasions during their marriage—upon their wedding and first anniversary—as well as $1 million after she filed for divorce. However, in her recent filing, Christine explained that she was unwilling to accept the payment.
"I believe that Kevin's goal is to get me to tap into this money, so he can argue that I've waived my right to challenge the Premarital Agreement," she wrote, per NBC News, adding that she "cannot make this concession and does not accept payment."
Kevin and Christine first announced their split last month, after Christine filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for split.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a spokesperson for Kevin said in a May 2 statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."