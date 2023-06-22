Titanic Submersible Disappearance: Debris Found in Search Area

Amid the search for the missing Titanic Submersible in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard shared an update about a "debris field" being found within the search area.

As rescue efforts to find the missing Titanic submersible continue, officials have provided yet another update.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared that "a debris field was discovered within the search area," in a June 22 statement posted to social media, "by an ROV near the Titanic."

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," their statement shared to Twitter read, noting that a press briefing will happen within the next few hours.

The search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible and its five-person crew—which includes Stockton Rush, the company's CEO, and British billionaire Hamish Hardingbegan after it disappeared during a trip to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic June 18. The latest update from officials comes just one day after they revealed an aircraft was redirected to a particular part of the search area after "underwater noises" were detected.

"As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," their June 21 statement read. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."

The 21-foot vessel appeared to passed the 96-hour oxygen deadline on the morning of June 22.

Keep reading to learn more about the five-person crew onboard the Titan submersible.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Courtesy of the Dawood family
Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Action Aviation via AP
Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

