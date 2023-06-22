Titanic Submersible Disappearance: Debris Found in Search Area

Watch : New Updates on The Titanic Submersible Disappearance

As rescue efforts to find the missing Titanic submersible continue, officials have provided yet another update.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared that "a debris field was discovered within the search area," in a June 22 statement posted to social media, "by an ROV near the Titanic."

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," their statement shared to Twitter read, noting that a press briefing will happen within the next few hours.

The search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible and its five-person crew—which includes Stockton Rush, the company's CEO, and British billionaire Hamish Harding—began after it disappeared during a trip to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic June 18. The latest update from officials comes just one day after they revealed an aircraft was redirected to a particular part of the search area after "underwater noises" were detected.

"As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," their June 21 statement read. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."