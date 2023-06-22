Sarah Jessica Parker Weighs In on Sex and the City's Worst Man Debate

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That Cameo

Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw was on the hunt for that "ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love," as she so put it.

But, more often than not, she struck out. Mainly because of the men she was attracting, according to Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I think Berger is probably the person that was probably least good for Carrie," she told Access Hollywood. "But that's not the actor—that's the character, as written, as beautifully played. So that would be, if I was forced, I would say that Berger was probably the least successful in some ways."

Berger, played by Ron Livingston, ultimately broke up with Carrie through a now iconic (and still heartbreaking) Post-It note.

And now, in And Just Like That, Carrie—now a widow—is reuniting with another old flame: John Corbett's Aidan.