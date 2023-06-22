Sarah Jessica Parker Weighs In on Sex and the City's Worst Man Debate

Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw was on the hunt for that "ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love," as she so put it.
But, more often than not, she struck out. Mainly because of the men she was attracting, according to Sarah Jessica Parker.
"I think Berger is probably the person that was probably least good for Carrie," she told Access Hollywood. "But that's not the actor—that's the character, as written, as beautifully played. So that would be, if I was forced, I would say that Berger was probably the least successful in some ways."
Berger, played by Ron Livingston, ultimately broke up with Carrie through a now iconic (and still heartbreaking) Post-It note.
And now, in And Just Like That, Carrie—now a widow—is reuniting with another old flame: John Corbett's Aidan.
"They've matured," Parker exclusively told E! News. "They've had a lot of life experiences. They've made some really big choices in their life. He has children. She had a marriage. She lost a husband. We will discover his marital status....No matter their shortcomings in the past, no matter the ways in which they've disappointed one another, there was arguably an enormous amount of love and respect for one another."
And Carrie and Aidan—who've been seen kissing—have a lot to catch up on.
"I think they have a huge amount to explore," the actress continued. "It's a rich relationship, and it was awfully fun to be with him again on set."
And if you couldn't help but wonder what happened to Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, well, she's back too for a small cameo.
"The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha that we continue to have," SJP shared, later describing Cattrall's scene. "It's a moment. And it's a very sweet, sentimental phone call that happens at a particular time in Carrie's life, and it's just punctuated by this phone call. And it's really lovely and I hope people enjoy it."
