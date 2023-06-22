Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Challenge to a Cage Fight

Watch : Elon Musk Announces He Has Hired New Twitter CEO

It looks like this beef might actually make if off the internet and into the ring.

Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly accepted a challenge from Elon Musk to face off in a cage match. This unlikely matchup is the result of rising tensions between the two CEOs as news broke that Meta has begun to create a product that could compete with Twitter, which Musk finalized his purchase of in October 2022.

This showdown originated when a Twitter user seemed to poke fun at Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu videos on Instagram, warning Musk that he "better be careful," to which the 51-year-old replied, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

And what might have started as a joke became much more serious when Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's challenge to his June 21 Instagram Story with the caption, "Send Me Location." The 39-year-old's story also included a reply to Musk's proposal that read, "Lol I love you Elon but you better start training."