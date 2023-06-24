Inside Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Have you been keeping up with Kravis?

Because in case you missed it—but we really don't know how you could have missed it—Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they are expecting their first baby together. At Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, Kourtney was seen in the crowd holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," a nod to his band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Throughout their relationship, Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, have been open about wanting to expand their family—and the struggles they've faced in trying to do so.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

And now, when that day does come, their baby will be surrounded by so much love. After all, the newborn will join Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8 (with Scott Disick) as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17 (with Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.