Missing Sub Passenger Stockton Rush's Titanic Connection Will Give You Chills

For missing submersible passenger Stockton Rush, his ties to the RMS Titanic wreckage go beyond a professional interest—they're also personal.
After all, Wendy Rush, who is married to the OceanGate Expeditions' CEO, is the great-great-granddaughter of two of the Titanic's most famous victims, Ida and Isidor Straus. When the ocean liner began sinking after striking an iceberg in April 1912, Ida refused to leave her husband, who was the co-owner of Macy's department store, choosing to give up her seat on a lifeboat (where women and children had priority seating) in order to stay with Isidor on board.
As survivors of the disaster later recalled, Isidor and Ida stood arm in arm on the deck as the ship sank.
The moving, tragic story of Isidor and Ida has made such an impact over the years that James Cameron incorporated it into Titanic. The 1997 film paid homage to the pair through an elderly couple who, rather than try to escape, choose to spend their final moments together in bed as the water comes rushing into their room.
Wendy and Stockton married in 1986, per a New York Times wedding announcement.
But beyond his personal ties, Stockton has also expressed a professional and scientific urge to make viewing the Titanic wreckage a reality.
When researchers found that the Titanic was slowly decaying due to metal-eating bacteria in 2019, Stockton says he felt a "pressing need to document the world's most famous shipwreck, combined with a huge demand of people who wanted to go see it," per NBC News.
"It made perfect sense," he told the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. "We just had to make the submersible to get there."
Titan, the 21-foot submersible owned by Stockton's company, and its five passengers disappeared on June 18 during a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which is more than 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Over the last 24 hours, the international search even took on more urgency, as projections by the US Coast Guard estimated that the submersible's air supply was likely to run out by 7:10am ET on June 22.
