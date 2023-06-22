Missing Sub Passenger Stockton Rush's Titanic Connection Will Give You Chills

OceanGate Expeditions' CEO Stockton Rush, who is currently one of the five members aboard the missing submersible, has a personal connection to the original victims of the RMS Titanic.

Watch: New Updates on The Titanic Submersible Disappearance

For missing submersible passenger Stockton Rush, his ties to the RMS Titanic wreckage go beyond a professional interest—they're also personal.

After all, Wendy Rush, who is married to the OceanGate Expeditions' CEO, is the great-great-granddaughter of two of the Titanic's most famous victims, Ida and Isidor Straus. When the ocean liner began sinking after striking an iceberg in April 1912, Ida refused to leave her husband, who was the co-owner of Macy's department store, choosing to give up her seat on a lifeboat (where women and children had priority seating) in order to stay with Isidor on board.

As survivors of the disaster later recalled, Isidor and Ida stood arm in arm on the deck as the ship sank. 

The moving, tragic story of Isidor and Ida has made such an impact over the years that James Cameron incorporated it into Titanic. The 1997 film paid homage to the pair through an elderly couple who, rather than try to escape, choose to spend their final moments together in bed as the water comes rushing into their room. 

Wendy and Stockton married in 1986, per a New York Times wedding announcement.

Missing Titanic Sub: Identities of 5-Person Crew

But beyond his personal ties, Stockton has also expressed a professional and scientific urge to make viewing the Titanic wreckage a reality. 

When researchers found that the Titanic was slowly decaying due to metal-eating bacteria in 2019, Stockton says he felt a "pressing need to document the world's most famous shipwreck, combined with a huge demand of people who wanted to go see it," per NBC News

"It made perfect sense," he told the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. "We just had to make the submersible to get there."

Titan, the 21-foot submersible owned by Stockton's company, and its five passengers disappeared on June 18 during a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which is more than 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Over the last 24 hours, the international search even took on more urgency, as projections by the US Coast Guard estimated that the submersible's air supply was likely to run out by 7:10am ET on June 22. 

Keep reading to learn more about the passengers aboard the missing submersible.

Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

