Looking for a New Everyday Tote? Save 58% On This Bag From Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James

Reese Witherspoon is known for her polished, classic sense of style. The star's line Draper James is beloved for its classic silhouettes with a modern flair. Trying out new trends is cool and exciting, but if you want to make a worthwhile investment for your wardrobe, stick to the classics. You'll never regret buying a handbag that you'll want to carry for years.

The Draper James Elle Tote is the ultimate "bring it everywhere" tote bag. It has enough room for a laptop or iPad along with your other daily essentials. It's incredibly sleek and a true classic. You can get one for just $45 from QVC. That's a 58% discount. It has an interior pocket for easy access to your small must-haves, like your keys and wallet. It has an adorable flower key fob, but you can easily remove it if that's not your vibe.

Right now, it's available in five versatile colors: black, tan, navy blue, beige, and burgundy. And, of course, we can't look past the name of the bag, the Elle Tote has to be named in honor of Reese's character in Legally Blonde, right? Or at least I hope so.

This is one of those bags that will make your life easier. It's reliable, durable, stylish, and perfect for everyday use.