Save 56% on an HP Laptop and Get 1 Year of Microsoft Office and Wireless Mouse for Free

Don't miss this major discount on a HP 15" Touch Laptop bundle.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 22, 2023
Ecomm: HP Laptop Deal

When you have a temperamental computer it can be incredibly frustrating throughout your day of work or school. If it's time for a new device, but that purchase is just not in your budget right now, today is your lucky day. There is a major deal that you need to check out.

You can save 56% on the HP 15" Laptop with a free wireless mouse and one year of Microsoft Office 365 when you shop at QVC. If you want a more personalized purchase, choose your favorite color. This HP bundle is available in four colors: navy blue, green, rose gold, and silver. That laptop has 4GB RAM, but if you want more you can get this HP 15" Laptop with 8 GB RAM at a 37% discount.

Don't wait to shop. These prices won't be here forever.

HP Laptop 56% Off Deal

HP 15-Inch Laptop Intel 4GB RAM 128GB SSD with MS365 & HP Wireless Mouse

This HP Intel bundle is available in three colors: navy blue, green, rose gold, and silver. You get:

  • HP 15" Laptop
  • Wireless mouse
  • Microsoft Office 365 for 1-year
  • Power Adapter

If you prefer a laptop with 8GB RAM, this one is 37% off.

$981
$440
4GB RAM Laptop-QVC
$959
$600
8GB RAM Laptop-QVC

