Don't Miss This $40 Deal on $91 Worth of MAC Cosmetics Eye Makeup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If the eyes are the window to the soul, eye makeup serves as the drapes. Or something like that. Great eye makeup can make a major difference. A volumizing mascara is a simple way to take your makeup to the next level. Some black liner is a classic that will always be in style. And, of course, you can complete your look with some eyeshadow. Whether you opt for a subtle daytime look or something more bold, a bit of eyeshadow can be such a game-changer for your beauty routine.
If you want to elevate your eye makeup game, don't miss this chance to get a MAC Cosmetics bundle with eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner for just $40 from QVC. If you bought all of these separately, it would cost $91. MAC is one of those brands you can always rely on. These formulas will last without smudging or creasing throughout the day. MAC is a great investment because you can use these products every day for months without running out.
Pamper yourself with the MAC Now You See Me Extra Dimension Eye Set. You deserve it.
MAC Now You See Me Extra Dimension Eye Set
Shoppers can choose from two color options: Golden and Smoky. Here's what's in each bundle:
- 2 MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadows
- MAC Technakohl Liner in Graphblack
- MAC Extreme Dimension 3D Lash Mascara in Black
- MAC cosmetics bag
If you need more information before shopping, check out these rave reviews on products in the set.
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow Reviews
"I am obsessed! This eyeshadow lasts all day, has a beautiful shimmer and doesn't crease or flake," a MAC shopper said.
Another raved, "This is the best shadow I have ever used! It is so easily blendable even with dark contrasting colors, making it blend from one color to the next perfectly. Color lasts all day, even to the next morning after I sleep in it all night. I'll never use any other shadow EVER!"
A reviewer shared, "They are beautiful, and I really like that there is no talc listed in the ingredients and that they are so long wearing. Please don't ever stop making these!"
MAC Technakohl Liner Reviews
"This MAC Technakohl is the best I can remember using and I have probably tried every brand offered on QVC. It glides on easily without having to stop; nice narrow liner that I am able to apply with my glasses on! Beautiful and so easy. Highly Recommend," a shopper reviewed.
Someone gushed, "I love, love this black eyeliner. Only takes one application & stays on all day. Will order in the future."
"Very pigmented and precise application. Doesn't smudge even when applied on the waterline," a QVC customer reviewed.
MAC Extreme Dimension 3D Lash Mascara Reviews
A QVC shopper declared, "This stuff is amazing! I NEVER write reviews, even if i like a product, but here i am! Yes, it's THAT good!"
Another urged, "Please don't ever get rid of this!! This is so much better than the other mascaras! I like the small bristles and need a wand with small bristles, works so much better with small bristles"
"It glides on seamlessly & appears as if am wearing faux lashes. it doesn't smear on my under eyelid after an 8 hour shift the way most other mascaras i have, have done. it also comes off easily when i wash my face. all in all 10/10 product," a reviewer wrote.
