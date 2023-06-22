Ariana Grande Kicks Off 30th Birthday Celebrations Early With This Wickedly Festive POV

Ariana Grande is defying gravity and kicking off her birthday early this year.
The singer shared a sweet POV of an early birthday tribute from the Wicked crew. Ariana, who will play Glinda in the upcoming musical adaptation, posted a picture of what appears to be her dressing room decked out in pink balloons, a "birthday girl" banner and pink streamers in anticipation of Ariana's 30th birthday on June 26.
"Almooooost!" she captioned her June 22 Instagram story, adding of the team behind her character, "how cuuuuute is team pink!"
The picture features three of these crew members, with Ariana tagging Glinda's hair and makeup artist Gabor Kerekes. "i love this most thoughtful, Ozian family of mine so much," the "Thank U, Next" singer added, "and i am so grateful."
And as is only fitting for a character who traditionally makes her grand entrance by coming down from the sky amid a flurry of bubbles, Ariana added bubble animations to the corners of her story.
Luckily for fans of the much anticipated film, this is not the only sneak peek they've been given of the behind-the-scenes action.
Many images of the cast—which also includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible—have made their way onto social media.
The first official photos of the Cynthia and Ariana in their costumes were released in April. Closer images of the "Problem" singer in her pink ballgown then surfaced later that month.
And when it comes to working on a film such as this, Ariana is making sure to appreciate every moment.
"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 3. "She shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces."
Cynthia responded to Ariana's heartfelt words by commenting, "My sweet sweet sister. I love you so so much, this time has been so transformative, I can not imagine my life without you in it!! More beautiful days in Oz ahead, and more in our lives !!! Stuck with me!!"
