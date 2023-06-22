Ariana Grande Kicks Off 30th Birthday Celebrations Early With This Wickedly Festive POV

Watch : See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

Ariana Grande is defying gravity and kicking off her birthday early this year.

The singer shared a sweet POV of an early birthday tribute from the Wicked crew. Ariana, who will play Glinda in the upcoming musical adaptation, posted a picture of what appears to be her dressing room decked out in pink balloons, a "birthday girl" banner and pink streamers in anticipation of Ariana's 30th birthday on June 26.

"Almooooost!" she captioned her June 22 Instagram story, adding of the team behind her character, "how cuuuuute is team pink!"

The picture features three of these crew members, with Ariana tagging Glinda's hair and makeup artist Gabor Kerekes. "i love this most thoughtful, Ozian family of mine so much," the "Thank U, Next" singer added, "and i am so grateful."

And as is only fitting for a character who traditionally makes her grand entrance by coming down from the sky amid a flurry of bubbles, Ariana added bubble animations to the corners of her story.