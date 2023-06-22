Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Reveal If They’ve Joined Mile High Club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber swapped stories on their respective sex lives, including whether or not they've gotten intimate aboard an airplane.

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are taking romance to new heights—literally.

The Kardashians star and the Rhode beauty founder took turns spilling the tea on their respective sex lives while playing a drinking game on Hailey's "Who's In My Bathroom?" YouTube series on June 21.

"Have you ever joined the mile high club?" Kim said during the game, referencing the term for doing it while flying above the clouds. Hailey's response? She quickly replied, "Yes," which had Kim chiming back, "Samesies."

"I was gonna say I don't even need to ask you that," Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber added, leaving the SKIMS mogul to question, "Why don't you need to ask me that?"

Hailey's answer was simple enough: "You own a plane." But it's not what Kim expected her to say, replying with a laugh, "I thought you were just saying like, 'Of course, you're a whore.'"

Hailey also asked Kim if she had a preference between angry sex or makeup sex, which the reality star candidly answered.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Makeup sex," the 42-year-old admitted. "Isn't that like the best? Because it's like you missed each other, and you're passionate and you are making up."

And that's not all Kim has shared about her sex life. Keep scrolling for more intimate confessions from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Instagram
What Gets Kim Kardashian "Horny"

"People don't see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today," Kim Kardashian said in an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "Like, that kinda stuff gets me—makes me horny, to literally clean out my f--king playroom. I'm insane." She added, "If you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night."

Instagram
She's a Lights Off Girl

"It's so weird," Kim explained in a June 2023 episode. "I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out like in a thong. But if it's, like, you're there with me [in bed], I'm like, 'Wait, don't look at me. Turn the lights off!'" 

Instagram
Sex Inspired by Her Grandma

During an October 2022 episode, Kim recalled to her grandmother, MJ Campbell, how she and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson got frisky in front of a roaring fire.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" Kim said. "And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" she remarked, prompting MJ to respond, "I know, but I was younger once."

Getty Images
Her Age Limits

Nearly a year after her breakup from Pete, Kim discussed her ideal age range when it comes to her dating life. "They can't be too old. I don't like the old thing," she said on The Kardashians in June 2023. "But I don't like the really young thing, either."

Instagram
She Wants to "Sneak Around"

"The one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in like a very serious relationship so quickly," Kim admitted on the show, months after her breakup with Pete. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."

She noted, "I just don't want to date one person. This is my year."

Instagram
Kim Reveals Her "Man-ifest" List

In a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she unveiled the list of what she's looking for in her next partner. 

"No. 1, protect me. No. 2, fight for me. No. 3, good hygiene—I mean that's like a given, I think I should even take that off. No. 4, calm. No. 5, no mom or dad issues," she read. "Six, patience. Seven, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth."

She wasn't done, as the list continued, "Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone who can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage—I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to workout. A motivated person. An independent person that's not clingy and someone with good taste."

Instagram
Mile High Club? Check!

Kim confirmed she has joined the mile high club and had sex on a plane. "Am I? Yeah," she said in 2016. "But like the private. I don't think like a public plane...It would have to be an international flight. It was an international, night flight when no one's like around."

Instagram
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Craziest Place She's Ever Had Sex

In 2016, she revealed the craziest place she ever did the deed was a public movie theater.

YouTube
Angry Sex or Makeup Sex?

"Makeup sex," Kim answered when Hailey Bieber asked in a June 2023 YouTube video. "Isn't that, like, the best? Because you missed each other and you're passionate and you're making up."

Instagram
What Gives Her "The Ick"?

"So many things," she also shared. "I mean hygiene for sure. If there's any issues like don't talk to me, ever."

Instagram
Detailing the Night North West Was Conceived

Kim told her daughter North West that she was conceived on the reality star's 32nd birthday on Oct. 21, 2012. 

"Northie, I've known [designer] Olivier [Rousteing] since before you were a baby," she said on The Kardashians in November 2022. "And he gave daddy [Kanye West] this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

Kim joked, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock
Kim Once Called Sex With Kanye "Exhausting"

The star told E! News that she and Kanye were wiped out while trying to have baby No. 2. 

"We are trying. We try every single day. You can't try harder than we try," she confessed in 2015. "It's getting exhausting. He always says, 'Trying for baby No. 2 isn't as fun as trying to baby No. 1.'"  

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Doctors Orders? Less Sex

"The doctors said he thinks I'm having sex too much," she revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015. "He said one time is more powerful…so we've tried everything."

Kim and Kanye were getting busy in the bedroom about 15 times a day while trying to have a second child. "Hopefully I will get pregnant doing all the wrong things," she said at the time. "I'm totally changing my tactics."

 

