Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Reveal If They’ve Joined Mile High Club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are taking romance to new heights—literally.

The Kardashians star and the Rhode beauty founder took turns spilling the tea on their respective sex lives while playing a drinking game on Hailey's "Who's In My Bathroom?" YouTube series on June 21.

"Have you ever joined the mile high club?" Kim said during the game, referencing the term for doing it while flying above the clouds. Hailey's response? She quickly replied, "Yes," which had Kim chiming back, "Samesies."

"I was gonna say I don't even need to ask you that," Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber added, leaving the SKIMS mogul to question, "Why don't you need to ask me that?"

Hailey's answer was simple enough: "You own a plane." But it's not what Kim expected her to say, replying with a laugh, "I thought you were just saying like, 'Of course, you're a whore.'"