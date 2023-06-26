BET Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks Will Quake Your Soul

Stars showcased a variety of stylish looks at the BET Awards 2023.

On June 25, stars such as Ice Spice and Eva Marcille descended upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper walked the red carpet in a semi-sheer black gown, while the actress showcased a playful leopard-print outfit during culture's biggest night.

Others spotted on the red carpet: Ray J and wife Princess Love, Soulja Boy, GloRilla—channeling Old Hollywood in a silver and black gown with black gloves, and Coco Jones—wearing a sequined, cut-out magenta gown.

Later on, fans can expect what'll surely be show-stopping performances from GloRilla, Coco, Lil Uzi Vert and Doecchii—who, with six nods, is this year's second-most nominated artist.

To mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the genre's biggest names—including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Tyga and Ying Yang Twins—will also hit the stage.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," Connie Orlando, the executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, previously said. "This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture."