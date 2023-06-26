BET Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Stars were out in full force at BET Awards 2023, arriving to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25 in show-stopping fashion. See all the red carpet looks.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 26, 2023 12:05 AMTags
Stars showcased a variety of stylish looks at the BET Awards 2023.

On June 25, stars such as Ice Spice and Eva Marcille descended upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper walked the red carpet in a semi-sheer black gown, while the actress showcased a playful leopard-print outfit during culture's biggest night.

Others spotted on the red carpet: Ray J and wife Princess LoveSoulja BoyGloRilla—channeling Old Hollywood in a silver and black gown with black gloves, and Coco Jones—wearing a sequined, cut-out magenta gown.

Later on, fans can expect what'll surely be show-stopping performances from GloRilla, Coco, Lil Uzi Vert and Doecchii—who, with six nods, is this year's second-most nominated artist.

To mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the genre's biggest names—including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Tyga and Ying Yang Twins—will also hit the stage.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," Connie Orlando, the executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, previously said. "This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture."

And in addition to celebrating hip hop, this year's show will, of course, honor the best and brightest entertainers across music, TV and film. Drake leads the nominations with seven nods, while 21 Savage and Lizzo each have five. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA round out the pack with four noms each.

For all the star sightings at this year's show, keep reading.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
GloRilla
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ice Spice
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Tyga
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Eva Marcille
Leon Bennett/WireImage
Tracy T. & Kash Doll
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Princess Love & Ray J
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Diamond
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Coco Jones
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Bow Wow
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Soulja Boy
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Ari Fletcher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flo

The British girl group poses together.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Claudia Jordan
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Michael Blackson
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
SugarHill Gang
